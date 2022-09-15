ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Ukraine brushes off Russian plan to annex occupied regions

KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move Ukraine dismissed on Monday as a stunt by Moscow to try to reclaim the initiative after crushing losses on the battlefield.
AFP

Alarm grows over deadly Iran crackdown on protests

International alarm mounted on Tuesday over a deadly crackdown in Iran against protests sparked by death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Tehran's notorious morality police. Protests continued on Tuesday in Kurdistan and around Tehran's main universities and also, unusually, at the Tehran bazaar, images showed.
The Independent

Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long-run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden said that he was “sick and tired” of the...
