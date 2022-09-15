Read full article on original website
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
Urban Meyer, Nebraska football have 'no contact,' ex-Ohio State coach expected to remain at FOX: report
Urban Meyer and Nebraska football had "no contact" in the Huskers' coaching search, and the FOX Sports analyst is expected to remain with the network, according to a report Sunday by Pete Thamel. Meyer, 58, is not expected to pursue coaching opportunities. “Source: There’s been no contact between Nebraska and...
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll
Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details
On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27: Five Questions 'Answered"
The Bears scored the first 17 points of the game, and after Arkansas fought back to tie it in the third quarter, Missouri State answered with the next two scores to take a 27-17 lead with just over 12 minutes to play. "We're just so fortunate to win," said Arkansas...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri State
No. 10 Arkansas overcame a 17-0 deficit on its way to a 38-27 win over Missouri State Saturday night inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks entered the contest as 25-point favorites but never felt comfortable until the under-10 mark of the fourth quarter. The Hogs'...
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3
College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
Sam Pittman says Bobby Petrino outcoached him during Arkansas-Missouri State game
The Arkansas Razorbacks overcame adversity, probably more than they would've liked, in a 38-27 victory over the Missouri State Bears. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman felt his team was fortunate to escape with a victory and believes he was outcoached by Missouri State's Bobby Petrino. The Razorbacks found themselves in...
Arizona State football: Insider explains why Sun Devils parted ways with Herm Edwards
Arizona State and five-year head coach Herm Edwards reached a "mutual decision to part ways," Sunday, following the Sun Devils’ 30-21 home loss vs. Eastern Michigan. During Monday’s edition of 247Sports’ College Football Daily, Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com explained why Arizona State decided to move on from Edwards.
Who In SEC Is Happy, And Who Is Not
Going into Week 4 of 2022 college football, the Southeastern Conference – home of the eight league games, three or four cupcakes – seven SEC teams, including Alabama, have yet to play a conference game. After Saturday’s games, only Ole Miss will be looking to stick its toe into the SEC water.
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
Touted 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery locks in four college visits
Findlay (Ohio) High 2025 quarterbackRyan Montgomery has four visits locked in as the college season picks up. Montgomery’s father reiterated they’ll be back at Tennessee this coming weekend. From there they’ll hit Georgia on Oct. 8, Michigan on Oct. 15 and Penn State on Oct. 22. All...
What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's loss at No. 7 USC
The Fresno State Bulldogs fell 45-17 at No. 7 USC on Saturday. The Bulldogs were trailing 21-10 in the third quarter when starting quarterback Jake Haener was carted off the field with an injury. The Bulldogs trailed 28-17 with 9:04 remaining when USC scored 17 unanswered points to win in blowout fashion. After the game, head coach Jeff Tedford met with the media to discuss the loss.
Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski
"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
WATCH: In-game footage of 5-star Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr
247Sports brings Fighting Irish fans on-site, in-game footage of Notre Dame 5-star quarterback commit CJ Carr.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 3
We are now in the full swing of the 2022 college football season. Teams are through the first three weeks of the year -- and some teams have already played four games -- which means we're starting to get a better idea of where teams stand and how they are going to play this year.
