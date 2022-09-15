Read full article on original website
Related
Latin’s Top Producers Talk Stepping Out of the Studio and Into the Spotlight
One of the biggest global hits of the year belongs to a mysterious, fast-rising 24-year-old Argentine producer. Bizarrap’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” — an electronica club banger featuring Spanish singer Quevedo — spent four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart this summer and has quickly cemented the producer’s place alongside hit-makers like Tainy, Ovy on the Drums and Edgar Barrera. All four have helped pave the way for a new wave of Latin producers who are moving from behind the scenes and into the global spotlight. “It shows you in today’s world that consistency is more important than just a...
Bad Bunny Rules Artist 100 Chart for Seventh Week Thanks to ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Bad Bunny tallies a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 24), leading as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his album Un Verano Sin Ti. The set rules the Billboard 200 for an 11th week, with 97,000 equivalent album units earned in the Sept. 9-15 tracking week, according to Luminate. It surpasses Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album for the most weeks spent at No. 1 this decade. The last title to spend more time on top was Drake’s Views in 2016 (13 weeks). Bad Bunny concurrently places nine songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the most...
Billboard
Future Sells Song Publishing Catalog to Influence Media Partners: ‘An Artist of the Ages’
Influence Media Partners, the music and entertainment investment company backed by BlackRock and the Warner Music Group, has acquired the music publishing catalog of hip-hop superstar Future in a deal that encompasses some 612 songs from 2004 to 2020. The catalog includes such titles as Future’s Hot 100 Top 10...
Billboard
Xavier Ramos Rejoins Interscope as EVP of Pop & Rock Marketing
Xavier Ramos has rejoined Interscope Records as executive vp of pop and rock marketing, the label announced Tuesday (Sept. 20). In his new role, the music industry veteran will oversee the creation and execution of marketing plans for the label’s extensive roster of pop and rock artists. He began his career at Interscope in 1995 as director of artist development.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Billboard
Pete Simmons to Lead A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group in UK
Simmons has helped sign and develop top talents like Rex Orange County, Tom Misch, Thundercat, Four Tet and more. Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has announced the promotion of Pete Simmons to head of A&R, UK. He will report to the managing director, Mike McCormack. Simmons is the major publisher’s...
Nicky Jam on Building His Legacy and Why His Brand ‘Is Not Only Music’
In 2014, after a six-year hiatus due in part to substance abuse battles, Nicky Jam earned his first entry and top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart with “Travesuras” (“Mischief”) — and he has charted every year since. In 2015, he topped the same chart for 30 weeks with his Enrique Iglesias-assisted “El Perdón” (“Forgiveness”) and the following year, “Hasta el Amanecer” (“Until Sunrise”) earned him his second No. 1 and first as a solo act, ruling for 18 weeks. “I felt that my mojo was insane,” he says. “Everything I touched was magic when it came to...
Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was,’ Bizarrap & Quevedo’s ‘Vol. 52’ Top Billboard Global Charts
Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” adds a record-extending 15th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, while Bizarrap and Quevedo‘s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” rebounds for a sixth week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey. Plus, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue)” surges to No. 2 on both global charts; Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” reaches the top 10 on the Global 200; and Rema and Selena Gomez‘s “Calm Down” hits the Global Excl. U.S. top 10. The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from...
Billboard
Warner Music Sues Bang Energy Over TikTok Ads in ‘Massive Infringement’ Case
Universal and Sony have already won big rulings against the energy drink company. Now, Warner is saying Bang Energy also used its songs without licenses. Following court rulings that Bang Energy stole music from Universal Music Group and Sony Music for ads on TikTok, Warner Music Group (WMG) is now getting in on the action – accusing the drink maker of using tracks by Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and more without permission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 Guide
Amid unprecedented growth and streaming of the genre both domestically and worldwide, Latin Music Week returns to Miami for its 32nd edition. Six days of programming include concerts, showcases and over 30 star-packed panels (like the highlights below) — plus the Billboard Latin Music Awards, airing live Sept. 29 on Telemundo. “The Children Of Jenni Rivera” December marks the 10-year anniversary of Jenni Rivera’s untimely death in a plane crash, but her legacy still looms large. For the first time since the accident, her children — Chiquis, Jacqie, Michael, Jenicka and Johnny, who this year took over the management of her estate...
Charlie Puth Talks ‘Personal’ Self-Titled Album, Working With Jung Kook & More
Charlie Puth is just weeks away from unveiling his third studio album, Charlie, on October 7, and leading up to the release, he sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to talk about his newest musical direction. “Maybe a cliche statement for an artist to sit on this white couch and be like, ‘Oh, this is my most personal work.’ But it is for me because I’ve never had an entire body of work that was my personality with some melody attached to it,” the singer-songwriter said of the forthcoming album, noting that among his favorite songs on the record are “Smells...
8 Latin Electronic Producers to Watch During Hispanic Heritage Month 2022
Producers and DJs with roots in Latin America are keeping music interesting. Two of this year’s biggest dance albums, Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind, had input from Latino producers. Our list last year featured the likes of Víctor Cárdenas, who helped popularize the Colombian guaracha genre with his work on Farruko’s “Pepas,” and Caleb Calloway, who is guiding artists like Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny in embracing elements of electronica with their music. There’s also Dominican producer Diego Raposo, who is blending elements of music from the Caribbean with dance beats. Now Argentine producer Bizarrap has crossed over into dance...
Lorde Hints at New Music During Primavera Sound in L.A.: ‘You’ll Know Sometime Soon’
Lorde teased the possibility of new music during her headlining set at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles on Friday (Sept. 16). The 25-year-old alt-pop pioneer, who has been touring North America in support of her latest album, 2021’s Solar Power, delighted fans at the Southern California festival after revealing that her next release may be arriving soon. Related Lorde Drops 'Oceanic Feeling' Music Video for 'Solar Power' Anniversary 09/17/2022 “Who knows what will come next?” the New Zealand songstress casually stated while running though the themes of past three albums. “Well, I know. And you’ll know sometime soon.” She added about her past music, “When I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Has Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Since 2016
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti holds at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 24), notching an 11th nonconsecutive week atop the list. That marks the most total weeks at No. 1 in nearly six years, since Drake’s Views logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2016 (May 21-Oct. 8 charts). Un Verano Sin Ti earned 97,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. (down 3%) in the week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate. Related Bad Bunny Meets Uvalde Shooting Survivor at Un Verano Sin Ti Show in Texas 09/18/2022 Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200,...
BLACKPINK Expertly Hits Choreography in ‘Shut Down’ Dance Practice Video: Watch
It’s been an exciting few days for BLACKPINK. The girl group released its second studio album, Born Pink, on Friday (Sept. 16), and along with the LP’s arrival came a music video for the flossy track “Shut Down.” Then on Sunday (Sept. 18), the quartet — which consists of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — shared the official dance practice video to offer a reference point for the song’s choreography. In the dance practice video, the girls wear all-black outfits and appear in the same chrome white garage featured in the video. At first, the K-pop group is joined by a series...
UnitedMasters Announces Winners of Hit-Boy Beat Exchange Contest
Today (Sept. 20), UnitedMasters announced the winners of the Hit-Boy Beat Exchange Contest. ArmonieJAY (@ArmonieJAY) and duo Cherelle Stephenson (@SheRealTalk) and Danyale Brooklynn Lowery (@30FOEZ) were among six finalists, ultimately becoming the final two winners. Back in May, UnitedMasters launched Beat Exchange, a curated marketplace to buy and sell beats. The platform allows digital distributor’s independent artists the ability to buy or license beats from both emerging and established producers including Hit-Boy, who has garnered almost 50,000 total beat plays on the platform since its creation. Related UnitedMasters Launches Beat Exchange, Marketplace to Buy and Sell Beats 09/20/2022 On September 1, the three-time Grammy Award-winning...
Billboard
Gordan Dillard Named Capitol Music EVP of A&R and Artist Development
Capitol Music Group has named Gordan Dillard as its new executive vp of A&R and artist development, the label announced today (Sept. 20). In his new role, the esteemed music industry executive will draw upon his broad experience to sign and develop artists for the company, as well as oversee recording projects for new and established artists spanning the CMG’s portfolio of labels. Dillard will report to Michelle Jubelirer, CMG chair and CEO, and will work closely with her as a key member of her senior executive team to set the creative direction of the company.
Lewis Capaldi Blasts to No. 1 In U.K. With ‘Forget Me’
Lewis Capaldi completes his comeback as “Forget Me” (Vertigo) blasts to No. 1 in the U.K. The Scottish singer and songwriter’s first release in three years is also his third song to hit No. 1, following “Someone You Loved” (from 2019) and “Before You Go” (2020). “Forget Me” racks up more than 56,000 first-week chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company, and it’s the most purchased (physical and digital downloads) single during the latest cycle. It’s the third single to start at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Chart this year, after Dave’s “Starlight” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” Brits certainly...
2022 Life Is Beautiful: Charli XCX, Alison Wonderland & More Best Moments From Day 1
Life Is Beautiful, Las Vegas’ block-party festival, returned to the streets downtown for its ninth edition on Friday (Sept. 16). The three-day cacophony of music, art, comedy and food set amid the lights of 18 electric blocks always delivers a number of surprises for both attendees and performers. 2022 was no exception. With stand-out sets from Charli XCX, Alison Wonderland and Blu DeTiger, this one belonged to the women who dominated Friday’s lineup. Blu DeTiger Rising star Blu DeTiger performed not once, but three times on Friday: first her own set on the Huntridge stage, then at the Toyota Music Den and...
BLACKPINK Shops for Their Own ‘Born Pink’ Exclusive Box Sets at Target: Watch
BLACKPINK‘s in your area’s … local Target. Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo recently met up for a quick group trip to the department store to casually pick up exclusive box set copies of their brand new album Born Pink, and the shopping excursion was captured in an adorable video posted Monday (Sept. 19) to the girl group’s official Twitter account. In the video, the quartet can be seen strolling through the store’s electronics and music sections until they eventually stumble upon a huge display hosting dozens of Target’s exclusive Born Pink packages, which come in either pink, black or gray, and...
Smashing Pumpkins Drop Sabbath-like ‘Beguiled,’ Announce 33-Song ‘ATUM’ Rock Opera
The Smashing Pumpkins are going big for their 12th album. The ever-ambitious band announced on Tuesday (Sept. 20) that their upcoming 33-track, 3-act rock opera ATUM (pronounced “Autumn”) will serve as a sequel to 1995’s iconic Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s experimental Machina/The Machines of God. The group previewed the collection with the chugging, Black Sabbath-like single “Beguiled,” on which Billy Corgan sings, “Return the faith/ Return the faith/ They’re smashing out the veils/ Return the faith/ And there’s no escape/ So return the faith/ With charging light brigades/ Return the faith/ You’ve gotta move.” ATUM — written...
Comments / 0