Charlie Puth is just weeks away from unveiling his third studio album, Charlie, on October 7, and leading up to the release, he sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to talk about his newest musical direction. “Maybe a cliche statement for an artist to sit on this white couch and be like, ‘Oh, this is my most personal work.’ But it is for me because I’ve never had an entire body of work that was my personality with some melody attached to it,” the singer-songwriter said of the forthcoming album, noting that among his favorite songs on the record are “Smells...

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO