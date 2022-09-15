The New York Mets clinched their first playoff berth since the Barack Obama Administration!. It has been a long time since the New York Mets got to sit at the big kids’ table, so let’s congratulate them on a terrific season and finally playing up to the standard of the teams that actually run this league: The Atlanta Braves, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO