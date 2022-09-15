To University President Jim Ryan, the Board of Visitors, the University Police Department and University administration,. We, the Black students of the University of Virginia, do not trust you. This University continues to struggle to address its historical engagement in racism and discrimination. In spite of this, we continue to strive for academic excellence while dealing with attacks on our physical persons. The University administration not only fails to keep us safe, but also actively impedes our ability to take measures to protect ourselves by withholding crucial information from our community.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO