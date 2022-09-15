Read full article on original website
Why these Virginia students are rallying for transgender rights
On Sunday afternoon at Wayside Park in Hanover County, high school students stand holding Pride flags, carrying signs in support of transgender rights, hoping to catch the eye of passing drivers.
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
Spotsylvania School Board approves whopping contract for controversial superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Spotsylvania School Board just approved a whopping salary offer for its controversial superintendent candidate Mark Taylor. The board met in both closed and open sessions tonight to talk about it, and ended up agreeing upon $245,000 a year. The board's decision to select Taylor has...
VCU reaches settlement with family of hazing victim
Virginia Commonwealth University will pay nearly $1 million to the family of a young man who died after a 2021 fraternity hazing incident as part of a recent settlement agreement.
Virginia lawmaker drafts bill to enhance reporting school employee arrests
FAIRFAX, Va. — Next steps are underway to improve how law enforcement can better notify school districts in Virginia of school employee arrests. Virginia Sen. Scott Surovell, D-District 36, is ready to introduce a bill he drafted that would enhance the current Virginia code on reporting school employees and adult students for certain offenses.
Former Virginia ABC employee pleads guilty in liquor leak case
A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority employee pleaded guilty to a felony computer trespassing charge after he was implicated in an unusual scheme to sell agency inventory data to buyers looking for early intel on which stores would have hard-to-find bottles of bourbon, ABC officials announced Monday. Edgar Smith...
Richmond resident files civil suit alleging FOIA office failed to produce timely response to request
Richmond resident Jeffrey Thomas Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the University’s Board of Visitors alleging that the Freedom and Information Act Office has failed to produce records for a request for documents from Board member Bert Ellis in a timely manner. In his petition, Thomas says that he requested text messages from Ellis “related to his public service” Aug. 22.
Mother of Xzavier Hill can sue state troopers in 2021 fatal shooting courts say
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A federal lawsuit filed by the mother of a man shot and killed by state police can proceed, a judge ruled Monday. “I’m his mom. So I don’t know what to do other than fight for my kid. That was my boy,” said Latoya Benton, the mother of slain 18-year-old Xavier Hill.
Career-switcher program gets Virginia teachers into the classroom
Virginia’s career-switcher program—an alternative route to teacher licensure—can get those people into a classroom within five months.
Prosecutors plan to charge naval officer in death of girlfriend’s unborn baby
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Prosecutors say they plan to charge a naval officer accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend with the death of the fetus as well. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shari Skipper said they would charge Emmanuel Coble in the fetus’s death after the preliminary hearing as long as all evidence and facts lead them to have enough information to do so.
Stafford Sheriff’s Office rescues unattended infant
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies comforted an infant and ensured she was cared for after an incident in South Stafford Saturday evening. On September 17th at 5:50 p.m. deputies responded to a medical emergency in the area of Ferry Road and Randolph Road. As the investigation unfolded, deputies linked a vehicle at the nearby White Oak 7-Eleven at 552 White Oak Road to the incident.
Bond denied for man accused of fleeing from fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run
Elvin McCray is facing three charges related to a crash that happened on September 14 that killed 21-year-old Wade Bibey in the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road.
Police looking for men suspected of fraud in Ashland, Colonial Heights, Spotsylvania
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating two men they say are responsible for incidents of fraud in the cities of Ashland and Colonial Heights as well as Spotsylvania County.
Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the wake of a senseless string of gun violence targeting the city and county’s youth, another 17-year-old’s life was taken tragically in a Sunday morning shooting. According to a spokesperson with the family, the teen is Henrico High School student David Dupree. His...
Community raises money in honor of slain trooper and teen who died of cancer
Both were taken too soon. Now, the community they were a part of is paying respect to their legacies, by paying it forward.
Police identify victim of weekend homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released some more information regarding a weekend homicide. On Monday, CPD announced that it is investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Street NE to investigate a shots...
“Stop the killing, save our children”; Anti-gun violence rally pushes for change
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As we continue to see more shootings across Central Virginia, community members are coming together to see an end to this violence. Dozens of people gathered for the “Stop Killing Our Children” rally. The event started at the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Gilpin Court near where Tynashia Humphrey was gunned down last week. People then marched to the steps of the John Marshall Courts Building to listen to speakers, many who lost a loved one in a shooting.
BLACK STUDENTS: An Open Letter from Black U.Va.
To University President Jim Ryan, the Board of Visitors, the University Police Department and University administration,. We, the Black students of the University of Virginia, do not trust you. This University continues to struggle to address its historical engagement in racism and discrimination. In spite of this, we continue to strive for academic excellence while dealing with attacks on our physical persons. The University administration not only fails to keep us safe, but also actively impedes our ability to take measures to protect ourselves by withholding crucial information from our community.
Advocates against gun violence rally at Virginia Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amid a growing increase in violence across Richmond, advocates against gun violence held the One Million Children’s March at the State Capitol Bell Tower. The event aimed to address how leaders can connect with the youth to stop more of these deaths from happening. Just earlier...
He wanted a reduced sentence for killing his friend. A judge said no.
Judge Charles Poston told Rand Hooper his sentence was "reasonable," and it would not be reduced during a court hearing in a Norfolk courtroom on Friday.
