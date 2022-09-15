ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Inside Nova

'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia

Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Former Virginia ABC employee pleads guilty in liquor leak case

A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority employee pleaded guilty to a felony computer trespassing charge after he was implicated in an unusual scheme to sell agency inventory data to buyers looking for early intel on which stores would have hard-to-find bottles of bourbon, ABC officials announced Monday. Edgar Smith...
MANASSAS, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Richmond resident files civil suit alleging FOIA office failed to produce timely response to request

Richmond resident Jeffrey Thomas Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the University’s Board of Visitors alleging that the Freedom and Information Act Office has failed to produce records for a request for documents from Board member Bert Ellis in a timely manner. In his petition, Thomas says that he requested text messages from Ellis “related to his public service” Aug. 22.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Prosecutors plan to charge naval officer in death of girlfriend’s unborn baby

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Prosecutors say they plan to charge a naval officer accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend with the death of the fetus as well. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shari Skipper said they would charge Emmanuel Coble in the fetus’s death after the preliminary hearing as long as all evidence and facts lead them to have enough information to do so.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford Sheriff’s Office rescues unattended infant

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies comforted an infant and ensured she was cared for after an incident in South Stafford Saturday evening. On September 17th at 5:50 p.m. deputies responded to a medical emergency in the area of Ferry Road and Randolph Road. As the investigation unfolded, deputies linked a vehicle at the nearby White Oak 7-Eleven at 552 White Oak Road to the incident.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the wake of a senseless string of gun violence targeting the city and county’s youth, another 17-year-old’s life was taken tragically in a Sunday morning shooting. According to a spokesperson with the family, the teen is Henrico High School student David Dupree. His...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Police identify victim of weekend homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released some more information regarding a weekend homicide. On Monday, CPD announced that it is investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Street NE to investigate a shots...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

“Stop the killing, save our children”; Anti-gun violence rally pushes for change

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As we continue to see more shootings across Central Virginia, community members are coming together to see an end to this violence. Dozens of people gathered for the “Stop Killing Our Children” rally. The event started at the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Gilpin Court near where Tynashia Humphrey was gunned down last week. People then marched to the steps of the John Marshall Courts Building to listen to speakers, many who lost a loved one in a shooting.
RICHMOND, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

BLACK STUDENTS: An Open Letter from Black U.Va.

To University President Jim Ryan, the Board of Visitors, the University Police Department and University administration,. We, the Black students of the University of Virginia, do not trust you. This University continues to struggle to address its historical engagement in racism and discrimination. In spite of this, we continue to strive for academic excellence while dealing with attacks on our physical persons. The University administration not only fails to keep us safe, but also actively impedes our ability to take measures to protect ourselves by withholding crucial information from our community.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Advocates against gun violence rally at Virginia Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amid a growing increase in violence across Richmond, advocates against gun violence held the One Million Children’s March at the State Capitol Bell Tower. The event aimed to address how leaders can connect with the youth to stop more of these deaths from happening. Just earlier...
RICHMOND, VA

