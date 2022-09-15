Sixth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Great Neck Plaza man for an Assault that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM in Great Neck Plaza. According to Detectives, Officers responded for a disturbance at Alpian Cleaners located at 4 Welwyn Road. Upon arrival, officers were notified that a male entered the location and began to cause a disturbance. The subject entered an area of the store designated for employees only. He proceeded to punch and kick the victim causing pain and physical injury. The argument escalated and the subject held a knife to the back of the victim’s head before putting him in a rear choke hold.

GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO