ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

NCPD Busts Man Who Robbed Motorist at Knifepoint in Uniondale

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for a Robbery in Uniondale. According to detectives, a male victim, 22, was making a delivery to the 7 Eleven located at 333 Oak Street, when an unknown male subject entered his delivery truck and removed his cell phone and back pack. The victim approached the subject who then displayed a knife before fleeing the scene on foot.
UNIONDALE, NY
longisland.com

Man Attacks Worker at Cleaners, Holds Knife to his Head

Sixth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Great Neck Plaza man for an Assault that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM in Great Neck Plaza. According to Detectives, Officers responded for a disturbance at Alpian Cleaners located at 4 Welwyn Road. Upon arrival, officers were notified that a male entered the location and began to cause a disturbance. The subject entered an area of the store designated for employees only. He proceeded to punch and kick the victim causing pain and physical injury. The argument escalated and the subject held a knife to the back of the victim’s head before putting him in a rear choke hold.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting in Holbrook

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Bay Shore on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Third Precinct police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6 Holbrook Street at 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, Linver Ortiz-Ponce was found shot in the parking lot.
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

Hempstead Man Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop, Striking NCPD Cruiser

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for an Assault that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:18 am in Hempstead. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers while on patrol observed a 2008 Nissan parked on Newman Court. The vehicle had heavily tinted windows and officers could see the interior light was on.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley Stream, NY
Valley Stream, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Fifth Squad Detective#Assault 2nd Degree#First District Court
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash

A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Collision, Ejected on impact with Vehicle

The Homicide Squad is investigating a Fatal Auto Accident that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:00 pm in Garden City. According to Detectives, a male driver, 26, operating a white 2009 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a 2015 Hyundai Sonata. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Stewart Avenue at the intersection of Tanners Pond Road where he struck the rear of the Hyundai turning south on Edgemere Road.
GARDEN CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy