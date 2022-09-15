Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Parma Nuova: Keeping Italian Cuisine Alive on the Upper East SideCarlos L.Manhattan, NY
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
Related
longisland.com
NCPD Busts Man Who Robbed Motorist at Knifepoint in Uniondale
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for a Robbery in Uniondale. According to detectives, a male victim, 22, was making a delivery to the 7 Eleven located at 333 Oak Street, when an unknown male subject entered his delivery truck and removed his cell phone and back pack. The victim approached the subject who then displayed a knife before fleeing the scene on foot.
longisland.com
Man Attacks Worker at Cleaners, Holds Knife to his Head
Sixth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Great Neck Plaza man for an Assault that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM in Great Neck Plaza. According to Detectives, Officers responded for a disturbance at Alpian Cleaners located at 4 Welwyn Road. Upon arrival, officers were notified that a male entered the location and began to cause a disturbance. The subject entered an area of the store designated for employees only. He proceeded to punch and kick the victim causing pain and physical injury. The argument escalated and the subject held a knife to the back of the victim’s head before putting him in a rear choke hold.
longisland.com
Suffolk Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting in Holbrook
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Bay Shore on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Third Precinct police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6 Holbrook Street at 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, Linver Ortiz-Ponce was found shot in the parking lot.
longisland.com
Hempstead Man Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop, Striking NCPD Cruiser
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for an Assault that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:18 am in Hempstead. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers while on patrol observed a 2008 Nissan parked on Newman Court. The vehicle had heavily tinted windows and officers could see the interior light was on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Rear-Ends Car on LI Expressway and Dies After being Airlifted to Hospital
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Islandia Sunday afternoon. H. Reaves was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on the Long Island Expressway at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Prius just east of Old Nichols Road at 3:24 p.m.
longisland.com
Teenager Strikes Guide-Rail and Overpass then Ejected from Vehicle and Dies
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, a little before 4:30 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound in the area of exit 40 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. A 19 years-old from Commack, NY, was driving a 2022 Hyundai...
Woman stealing food and beer from LI 7-Eleven punches cop
A 51-year-old woman allegedly punched a police officer after drinking stolen beer and food and refused to leave a Long Island 7-Eleven on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library
The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
Police: 2 people shot at Claremont apartment complex
The NYPD is currently searching for a suspect who shot two people at Claremont Franklin Houses on Thursday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Suspect sought in Baldwin 7-Eleven robbery
According to police, the incident happened at a 7-Eleven on Merrick Road around 1 a.m.
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
Cops searching for man who tried to rape homeless woman in Bronx apartment building
Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a homeless woman in a Bronx apartment building on Thursday. The man approached the woman inside an apartment building on Aqueduct Avenue near 180th Street by Bronx Community College around 9:50 a.m.
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
‘Two of us died’: Bronx gang leaders convicted of murder in ‘Junior’ case get 25 years to life
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Leandra Feliz’s life ended the same night her 15-year-old son, Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, was viciously knifed to death on a Bronx street. “That night two of us died, my son and I,” Feliz said Friday during her victim impact statement at the sentencing of the Bronx gang leaders convicted of murder […]
NYS trooper arrested for attempting to scam Walmart with bogus return
A New York State Police trooper was arrested on Tuesday for trying to return a newly-purchased children’s toy after replacing the contents of the box with an older and heavily-used model.
NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash
A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision, Ejected on impact with Vehicle
The Homicide Squad is investigating a Fatal Auto Accident that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:00 pm in Garden City. According to Detectives, a male driver, 26, operating a white 2009 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a 2015 Hyundai Sonata. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Stewart Avenue at the intersection of Tanners Pond Road where he struck the rear of the Hyundai turning south on Edgemere Road.
Comments / 1