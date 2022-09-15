ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

my40.tv

Asheville group opposed to Duke Energy substation rebuild says they want more transparency

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group opposed to a Duke Energy substation plan in downtown Asheville has issued a response to a recent news release from the city. Friends of Lexington Avenue say they continue to call for transparency from the city and Duke over plans to replace the substation behind Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville. City officials say rebuilding the substation is "critical to power reliability of the area."
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
my40.tv

More bike lanes coming to downtown Asheville this fall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville is getting more bike lanes this fall. The lanes will be installed along parts of College Street and Patton Avenue. One lane will run between Spruce Street and Pritchard Park. A second lane will connect Pritchard Park and Biltmore Avenue. The project also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina

When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Workers Demanding Affordable Parking

Asheville – It was the day after Labor Day, so Buncombe County Commissioners Amanda Edwards and Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, as well as Chair Brownie Newman, thought it would be nice to officially declare it Worker Appreciation Week. The proclamation was presented to Jen Hampton of Asheville Food and Beverage United, which is essentially a union but, due to state law, is unable to require employee membership or dues. The organization’s mission is to “fight for the interests” of Asheville’s food laborers, teaching them how to “build power in their workplaces” and “solve housing and transportation issues.” Like a union, it also provides immediate assistance to wage earners who don’t enjoy the safety nets afforded to salaried workers. Asheville Food and Beverage claims 1,800 members.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

UPDATE: South Carolina teenager safely located

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Michael Goss has been found and that he is OK. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are conducting an active search for 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss who has been missing since Monday morning, Sept. 19.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man reportedly beaten with baseball bat during robbery on Sunday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two suspects allegedly beat someone with a baseball bat during a robbery in central Asheville on Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to Merrimon Avenue at around 7:00 a.m. on September 18, 2022, after the incident was reported....
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Parents who have lost children to gun violence gather for 'Enough' rally

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Parents of gun violence victims organized a gathering in Pack Square Park Saturday, Sept. 17 to raise awareness for gun violence. “These kids don’t even have time to heal because they’re too busy losing friends and loved ones, saying 'RIP,'” said Javelin Duncan. “They haven’t had time to heal.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pick Your Pumpkin Off the Vine at Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC

Looking forward to picking a pumpkin at The Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC? This u-pick pumpkin patch allows you to cut the pumpkin right off the vine. We visited The Nix Pumpkin Patch and had so much fun searching for the perfect pumpkin, visiting their market, drinking apple cider, and making a lot of memories!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe gets update on Tropical Storm Fred recovery

Tropical Storm Fred blew through Western North Carolina in August 2021, dropping an average of 7 inches of rain over two days and devastating many local communities. Yet more than a year after the waters receded, less than half of state funds assigned to help those in need have been allocated for specific work.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

