A shocking report from WPLG Local 10 in South Florida highlights how thieves are specifically targeting high-performance Dodges. No, this isn’t a report from 2020, it’s from 2022, and it’s not a joke. Apparently down in the Sunshine State they’ve been slow to lock onto this trend. Admittedly, they’re a long way from the epicenter of it in Detroit. All we have to say is welcome to the party, pal!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO