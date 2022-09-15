Read full article on original website
whby.com
Oshkosh man involved in Fond du Lac drug bust
FOND DU LAC, Wis–A Fond du Lac traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Oshkosh man on drug charges. Fond du Lac Police say they tried to pull over the 32-year old man along South Main Street around 1:35 Friday afternoon when he took off on foot. While...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following theft and shopping spree
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County have provided an update on the man who allegedly stole a purse from a car and went to multiple locations to make purchases. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have taken a 44-year-old from Hobart into custody. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Department of Public Works' employee was robbed at gunpoint near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19. A 16-year-old was arrested, and police are looking for more people involved in the attack caught on camera. Police said around 7 a.m., the DPW worker was robbed at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
dailydodge.com
BDPD Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot On Madison Street
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department on Sunday responded to a report of person who had suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief John Kreuziger says the call came in at approximately 1:33am reporting that a male subject was in the area of 1201 Madison Street. He tells DailyDodge that the body was outdoors but not in a public place.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest felon with stolen vehicle, multiple loaded handguns recovered
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the ongoing effort to reduce firearms violence throughout Brown County, the Green Bay Police Department was able to confiscate three guns off the streets during a weekend arrest. According to a Facebook post, when officers arrested a felon suspected of auto theft, they...
wearegreenbay.com
Man flees traffic stop, discards over 50 grams of crack cocaine
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested after fleeing authorities from Fond du Lac during a routine traffic stop. On September 16 around 1:30 p.m., an officer with the Fond du Lac Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Main Street and Sheboygan Street.
NBC26
Deputies: Man arrested in theft, fraud case
HOWARD (NBC 26) — Update:. The Brown County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hobart man in connection with this case, according to an email update. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with identifying a suspect that is connected to a theft and fraud case in the Village of Howard.
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
wearegreenbay.com
Police arrest suspect for Green Bay church break-in
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department took a suspect into custody for the alleged burglary of a local church. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on September 16 around 6:50 p.m., 55-year-old Gerald Trotter was taken into custody. Trotter was taken into custody for the alleged burglary at Ace Teaching & Consulting which shares a building with Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church.
Waukesha woman dies after trying to cross I-94 near Pewaukee
A 29-year-old Waukesha woman died after authorities believe she drove her vehicle down an embankment and then tried to cross the freeway, where she was struck by an oncoming car.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police investigating death of Milwaukee man after being hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man from Milwaukee after being hit by a train. Officers say that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, which occurred at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the RR Tracks.
wearegreenbay.com
Bite and run; Manitowoc PD seeking help locating dog owner after alleged biting incident
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a dog owner that was involved in a biting incident. According to a release, around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19, a victim bent down to pet a dog on the 900 Block of South 19th Street.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Facing Charges After Spitting on and Resisting Police Officers
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after he allegedly spit on and resisted police officers. The situation began just after midnight on Friday (September 16th) when an officer noticed a vehicle without any registration plates. The officer conducted a traffic stop, during which the driver was reportedly being uncooperative. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee who was hit by a train. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is currently under...
tomahawkleader.com
One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in deadly Lombardi Avenue crash receives prison sentence
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver in a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people received his prison sentence on Monday. Abdi Ahmed was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 crash that took the lives of three people. He was given ten years confinement for each charge (There was three total). Ahmed will also get ten years of extended supervision for each charge.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
WBAY Green Bay
Two homes damaged in Fond du Lac shooting
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning on 6th Street. At about 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Police located handgun casings on 6th Street east of S. Park Avenue. Two homes...
