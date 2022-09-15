TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO