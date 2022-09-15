ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama prep star Dale ‘Tre’ Miller III making a new name for himself at Deer Creek

During his three years at Hoover High School in Alabama, Dale ‘Tre’ Miller III had made more than a name for himself.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder had earned the reputation of being a lockdown cornerback.

However, when Miller transferred to Edmond Deer Creek ahead of his senior season, none of that meant much. He was going to have to prove himself all over again going against some of the top wideouts in Class 6A.

Miller, who has already committed to North Carolina, got his first shot at one of the best players in the state last Friday when his Antlers traveled to Mustang. He knew he was going to have his hands full in trying to slow down the Broncos' standout receiver Jacobe Johnson, an Oklahoma Sooners commit.

However, it was a challenge Miller said he was prepared to take on.

According to Miller, not only did Deer Creek win the game 24-21 while improving its record to 3-0, but he came out on top in the individual contest between him and Johnson.

‘We played good,” Miller said. ‘The key was really to stop Jacobe. I feel like I did a good job.

"He got me at the end, but I think overall, I won the matchup and did what I was supposed to do. We shocked everybody.”

If you are just looking at the stats, it may be difficult to understand why Miller would believe that. Johnson finished the game with six receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

However, when the game started, Miller made an instant impact.

On the opening drive, the Broncos threw to Johnson along the sideline and Miller deflected the ball out of Johnson’s hands.

They tried to hit Johnson again down the field and once again, Miller came up with a defensive deflection.

“I set the tone. I had to let them know like, ‘Folks, if you going to play, we’ve got to play ball early.’ You feel me? I feel like I set the tone early,” Miller said. “I gave the team energy coming out of the gate.

"Obviously, he had a big name coming to the game and I feel like I showed up and showed out. So that was good.”

Miller didn’t do his work alone.

For much of the night, the Antlers double-covered Johnson or made sure they had a safety over the top.

But whenever Johnson stepped onto the field, Deer Creek automatically shifted to make sure Miller was locked in on Johnson.

Johnson stormed back in the second half and definitely won his share of the matchups. That includes a 29-yard touchdown catch with 1:49 left on the clock that closed the deficit to three points.

That was just one of the big plays the 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete made on both sides of the ball.

However, Miller didn’t let those plays daunt his confidence.

“The key was just play football,” Miller said. “I knew he was bigger than me. OK, cool.

"That isn’t the first time I went against a bigger wide receiver. But I did what I did. I felt like I did good. Just a kid coming in to play ball, snap by snap.”

Miller, who is rated as the 46th best cornerback in the 2023 class, has offers from programs such as Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, USC and Tennessee. But he verbally committed to the Tar Heels on June 26.

While at Hoover, Miller tallied 30 tackles and 3 interceptions as a junior and helped lead them to a 12-1 season, losing in the Alabama 7A state semifinals.

Before coming to Deer Creek, Miller was briefly enrolled at IMG Academy in Florida.

Miller believes he and the rest of the Antlers have sent a message to the rest of Class 6AII with the way they have started the season.

“That’s a big boost. That’s a big boost because we were the underdogs coming in and beat Mustang and they were ranked higher than us,” Miller said. “That’s a big boost for the team.

"I feel like that should give us the confidence to keep on moving.”

