Read full article on original website
Hotracingchild1
4d ago
imagine that. they do it everywhere. and it's like store personnel don't even care anymore. but then criminals have more rights than the people they harm.
Reply(2)
8
North Ga user
5d ago
If it doesn't belong to you then you aren't entitled to it! It takes a sorry pos to steal!
Reply(2)
7
Jamie Williams
5d ago
What a shock. Always the same faces. I've lived here 40 years, and wouldn't step foot in that ghetto mall now.
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
19 juveniles, 1 adult charged for huge brawl at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville Police have arrested over a dozen juveniles and one adult connected with a huge brawl that broke out in early September at Arbor Place Mall. Authorities say they have been actively investigating the fight, which happened at the mall and the nearby Regal Cinemas on Saturday, Sept. 3.
fox5atlanta.com
SUV with two boys inside crashes into DeKalb home after gunmen open fire on car, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A man crashed his SUV into a DeKalb County home after gunmen opened fire on his car, according to police. Investigators say two boys were passengers in that SUV that sped down Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain as the driver tried to get away. The wounded...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for motive in deadly shooting
The Gwinnett County police say they're investigating a homicide in Lilburn. One man has been pronounced dead outside an auto detailing business located on Stone Mountain Hwy.
fox5atlanta.com
Man launches investigation after his entire business is stolen
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga - A Bartow County man's entire business was stolen. Christopher Guice always dreamed of owning his own food truck. Last spring he opened Sweet P'z. "I got the best chicken this side of the Mississippi and the best burgers this side of Texas," said Guice. Guice goes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Men shot, driver crashes in drive-by shooting on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two men are hospitalized in serious condition following a drive-by shooting and car crash on a DeKalb County road Monday night. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a vehicle accident and shooting on the 2700 block of Wesley Chapel Road.
Newnan Times-Herald
Deputy injured, three juveniles arrested in fair fracas
Three juvenile males were arrested on Saturday after they engaged in a fight at the Coweta County Fair, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, one Sheriff’s Deputy injured his knee while trying to break up the altercation. The deputy required medical attention on the scene, and went to a doctor for his injury Monday.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot, killed in Gwinnett county neighborhood
LILBURN, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a Gwinnett county neighborhood. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Burns Road in Lilburn for a report of a person being shot. Officers found a...
Two men shot at busy DeKalb County intersection, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say two men were shot at an intersection, leading traffic to stall in the area of Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow Drive, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to Wesley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Gunman on the run after shooting into LaGrange home
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are searching for a gunman on the run after shooting into a home late Sunday night. Officials tell FOX 5 at around 11:15, officers with the LaGrange Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Juniper Street after reports of shots firing. According to...
Man shot 7 times while waiting on Uber outside Atlanta apartment, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta where a victim was struck seven times. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Captain Christian Hunt, with the Atlanta Police Department, said officers responded to the Avalon Ridge Apartment Homes on Mt....
Police searching for car after parking deck shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Atlanta
ATLANTA — An overnight shootout in an Atlanta parking deck has left one person dead, police say. According to Atlanta police, they were called to a parking deck at the Berkeley Heights apartment complex on Northside Drive just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers found three people near...
24-year-old still missing nearly 2 months later, last seen at Midtown apartment complex
ATLANTA — Allahnia Lenoir disappeared nearly two months ago and was last seen at 1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments. Neighbors at the Midtown apartment complex told Channel 2 Action News they are still anxious and concerned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
fox5atlanta.com
Stolen food truck found by owner
A Bartow County man's entire business was stolen. He knew he couldn't rest until his life's work was back in his rightful hands.
Police looking for suspect that shot inside of an occupied home in LaGrange
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police looking for answers and possible suspects after a LaGrange home was shot up. Early Sunday morning at 2:30 a.m., LaGrange Police were called out to 808 Callaway Avenue about gunshots fired into a home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
fox5atlanta.com
Truck driver who caused deadly crash also had meth on him, police say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A truck driver who caused a deadly multiple car collision faces new charges as investigators say they found he was in possession of illegal substances. Charles Wilkins, 61, of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into two cars and killing one driver.
Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 12-year-old Jamarien Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
fox5atlanta.com
LaGrange dad charged with kidnapping
A LaGrange father is facing a kidnapping charge after woman claims the man would not let her out of his car. Deputies say six children were in danger as well.
Shooting victim saved after police apply tourniquet to his wound
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they helped to save a man suffering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Police arrived just after 10 a.m. to a shooting call on the 800 block of Neal St. NW. Upon arrival, police said they applied a tourniquet to the wound before he was transported to the hospital.
Man found with gun, drugs in Clayton County hotel room
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is facing charges after police found a gun and drugs in a hotel room in Clayton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, Clayton County police executed a search warrant at the Western Inn Suites at 4887...
Comments / 35