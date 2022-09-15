Three juvenile males were arrested on Saturday after they engaged in a fight at the Coweta County Fair, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, one Sheriff’s Deputy injured his knee while trying to break up the altercation. The deputy required medical attention on the scene, and went to a doctor for his injury Monday.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO