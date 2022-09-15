Read full article on original website
Lady Gaga cancels Miami ‘Chromatica Ball’ gig midway through due to storm
Lady Gaga was forced to cancel the final gig of her ‘Chromatica Ball’ stadium tour midway through last night due to a storm. The star was playing a gig at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday night (September 17) when adverse weather conditions forced her to abandon the gig with six songs remaining.
Kate Winslet hospitalised after fall while shooting new film
Kate Winslet has been hospitalised after suffering a fall while making new film Lee. The Oscar-winning actress is due to play the famed photographer in the upcoming historical drama, and had been filming in Croatia when the accident happened. Her representative has since confirmed that Winslet did not suffer any serious injuries.
Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder in Atlanta shooting
Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager of Ludacris, was charged with murder this week for a shooting in June. As reported by CNN, Zulu (real name Ahmed Obafemi) was involved with the incident at the APT 4B restaurant in Atlanta, which left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on...
Seven fans arrested at Breakout Festival after Lil Baby cancels headline set
Seven people have been arrested after Lil Baby cancelled his headline slot at the Breakout Festival in Canada. The rapper’s performance was pulled due to illness at 9.30pm local time last night (September 18), 30 minutes before the Vancouver festival was due to close. As a result, videos from...
Check out the setlists from New Order and Pet Shop Boys’ joint North American tour
New Order and Pet Shop Boys kicked off their joint North American tour over the weekend – see footage, pictures and the setlists from their opening night below. The British synthpop titans’ tour got underway at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Saturday (September 17) following delays due to the COVID pandemic.
Grimes shares photo hinting that she has had elf ear surgery
Grimes has shared a new photo hinting that she has undergone surgery to get elf ears, a procedure she has been teasing for a while. Last month, the artist shared her desire to get vampire teeth and elf ears, tweeting: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”
Vic Mensa donates $10,000 in fuel alongside weed joints to Chicago residents
Vic Mensa donated $10,000 (£8,779) in fuel and also gave away some pre-rolled weed joints to Chicago residents earlier this month. The Chicago rapper visited his Southside neighbourhood over the recent Labour Day weekend (September 3-5) to promote his new cannabis business, 93 Boyz, with plenty of freebies for unsuspecting locals.
Pierre Kwenders wins 2022 Polaris Music Prize for ‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’
Congolese-Canadian musician José Louis Modabi – better known as Pierre Kwenders – has won this year’s Polaris Music Prize for latest album ‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’. Kwenders will receive a monetary prize of $50,000 for winning, having been selected above...
Watch Big Joanie’s vibrant video for synth-driven new single ‘Confident Man’
Big Joanie have shared an animated video for their new single ‘Confident Man’, taken from their upcoming second album ‘Back Home‘. The Black feminist punk rockers veer into synth territory for the third single from their new album, which is released on November 4, and have accompanied the release with a vibrant video made by Rachel Amy Winton.
Lil Nas X offers pizza to homophobic protestors outside Boston show
Lil Nas X was unfazed by homophobic protesters camped outside his recent show in Boston, instead extending an olive branch in the form of pizza. The rapper (real name Montero Hill) performed at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway last Sunday (September 20). Across the street from the venue’s entrance, a small group of Christian protestors convened to spout their bigoted messaging at those lined up for the show.
Metro Boomin announces new album ‘Heroes & Villains’
Metro Boomin has announced details of his new album, ‘Heroes & Villains’, his first full-length solo record in four years. The St. Louis rapper – real name Leland Tyler Wayne – last released a solo album in 2018 with ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’. Since then, he has worked with 21 Savage on the collaborative record ‘Savage Mode II’, which arrived in 2020.
Korean singer-songwriter Baek Yerin announces 2022 North American tour
South Korean musician Baek Yerin will soon be heading to North America to tour – find dates, cities and ticket sale info below. On September 20, the singer took to Twitter to announce her forthcoming 2022 North American tour, which will take place from November to December. Baek will be kicking off the 14-show tour in Atlanta on November 28, before heading to cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.
Snoop Dogg-themed Funko store to open in Los Angeles
Funko has announced Tha Dogg House, a new collaboration with Snoop Dogg, which will include a brick-and-mortar store in Inglewood, California. As reported by AllHipHop, Tha Dogg House will feature a mural of the rapper as well as life-sized Funko Pop! figures. The Funko store will be located next to...
NCT 127 – ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’ review: genre experimentalists continue their chaotic streak
Within the K-pop sphere, NCT 127 have always stood out as genre experimentalists with tremendous ambition. They’re known for blends of sounds and textures that can be contentious but charming – a penchant that they continue on their latest record ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’. But there’s something bubbling beneath the surface of this album that hints at a new era of a slicker and smoother NCT 127.
Travis Scott previews unreleased collaborations with Kid Cudi, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell
Travis Scott has previewed a number of unreleased collaborations featuring Kid Cudi, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell during the first night of his ‘Road To Utopia’ experience at Zouk Las Vegas. Scott’s seven-night ‘Road To Utopia’ residency at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas kicked off on...
Los Angeles DA’s office to investigate Tory Lanez’ alleged assault of August Alsina
The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of singer August Alsina by Tory Lanez. The alleged incident took place on September 17 in Chicago. Alsina yesterday (September 19) claimed on Instagram that Lanez assaulted him after Alsina refused to shake the rapper’s hand. Alsina shared an image of himself with a bloodied chin, accompanying the post with a caption which detailed the incident.
GAYLE cancels North American ‘Avoiding College’ tour: “I’m learning how to be an adult”
GAYLE has cancelled her forthcoming headline tour of North America, citing her struggles with adapting to the rigours of a touring lifestyle. The singer’s ‘Avoiding College’ tour was initially set to kick off on Saturday October 8, when she was due to perform in Oklahoma. Should the tour have gone ahead, GAYLE would have taken in a further 18 cities up until Friday November 11, when she would’ve played to fans in Fort Lauderdale.
Chloe Moriondo shares drum’n’bass-laced new single ‘Cdbaby’
Chloe Moriondo has shared her latest single ‘Cdbaby’ and announced a UK and European tour for 2023. The indie-pop artist will return next month with her third album ‘SUCKERPUNCH’, which follows 2021’s acclaimed ‘Blood Bunny’. ‘Cdbaby’ marks the second track to be released...
Ciara teases Summer Walker feature on new single ‘Better Thangs’
Ciara has teased a potential Summer Walker feature on her new single ‘Better Thangs’. This weekend (September 18), Ciara shared an image to social media from the set of a music video, featuring two blurry figures in the background. “I’m so excited for my feature on #BetterThangs. Can you guess who it is?” she wrote.
BIBI details debut studio album ‘Noir: The Lowlife Princess’, dropping single next week
Singer-songwriter BIBI has announced the title of her debut full-length album and a pre-release single from the record that will drop next week. On September 19, the musician joined Twitch streamer Joo Ho-min for a live interview, where she shared new details of her long-awaited debut studio album. During the interview, BIBI revealed that the full-length record, titled ‘Noir: The Lowlife Princess’, will be released some time in October.
