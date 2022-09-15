Grimes has shared a new photo hinting that she has undergone surgery to get elf ears, a procedure she has been teasing for a while. Last month, the artist shared her desire to get vampire teeth and elf ears, tweeting: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”

