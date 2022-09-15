NEW YORK (AP) — After a year spent off-air, the Golden Globe Awards are returning to NBC in January, when the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association will seek a primetime comeback. NBC, the Hollywood Press Association and dick clark productions on Tuesday made the Globes’ return official. The 80th Golden Globes will be held January 10, airing both on NBC and Peacock. For the past year and half, Hollywood has effectively boycotted the Globes, for years one of the most-watched award shows after the Academy Awards. But after the Los Angeles Times reported ahead of the 2021 broadcast that the HFPA’s 87 members of non-American journalists included no Black members, studios, publicists and stars said they would cease participating in the Globes. Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globe awards. Since then, the HFPA has reorganized itself, revamped its membership and enacted reforms designed to curtail the kinds of unethical behavior the group has long been criticized for. The HFPA added new members, including six Black voting members, and recently added 103 international, nonmember voters. The HFPA on Tuesday said their voting body is now 52% female, 19.5% Latino, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

