ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Yorkshire agree compensation settlement with Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoSsa_0hwQDztY00

Yorkshire agreed a settlement with former head coach Andrew Gale and former bowling coach Richard Pyrah after accepting their sackings were “procedurally unfair”.

The pair lost their jobs in December, alongside 14 other members of staff, as the incoming chair Lord Patel began to deal with the fallout of Azeem Rafiq’s claims of institutional racism at the club.

An unfair dismissal tribunal had been due to take place this month but a compensation package has been accepted instead. It is the latest costly episode for the White Rose county, who have already paid out six-figure sums to Rafiq and former chief executive Mark Arthur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vp9FI_0hwQDztY00
Former Yorkshire bowling coach Richard Pyrah has also settled (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

A number of the other sacked staff members have also settled in recent months.

A statement read: “On the 3rd December 2021 the Yorkshire County Cricket Club Limited took the decision to dismiss its coaching and medical staff. The club has acknowledged that its dismissals of that group of employees was procedurally unfair.

“After meaningful dialogue between the club and the legal advisers acting on behalf of Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah the parties can confirm that acceptable terms of settlement have been reached. The financial terms of the settlements are confidential and no further public statement will be made about the terms.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xicB_0hwQDztY00
Lord Patel dismissed both men in a wider cull of staff in December (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Both Gale and Pyrah were charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board following Rafiq’s testimony and are still awaiting a hearing with the Cricket Discipline Commission.

Gale issued his own statement earlier this summer, revealing he had refused to engage with the process while also refuting claims made about him.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I deny each and every allegation that Azeem raised with YCCC and then via the ECB suggesting that I have used racist language and bullied Azeem. I was originally stunned but I am now angry that he has raised such allegations against me,” he wrote.

“I will always be unhappy with how my career ended but I refuse to have my life defined by unsubstantiated allegations by an embittered former colleague and by a YCCC/ECB witch-hunt.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Pyrah
Person
Andrew Gale
Person
Azeem Rafiq
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil

The Queen’s eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved granny’s coffin ahead of the final day of the lying in state. The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, with the nation set to hold a minute’s silence to mourn the late monarch’s death. At 8pm, the country will observe the silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yorkshire#Compensation
newschain

Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen has been reunited with her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh, interred alongside him in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family gathered for a private burial service on Monday in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral. Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace. Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
newschain

Debutant Luke Wood takes three wickets as England restrict Pakistan total

England kept the score to 158 for seven in the Twenty20 series opener against Pakistan in Karachi, as they began their first tour of the country in almost 17 years. The home side made a powerful start having been inserted by England’s stand-in skipper, Moeen Ali, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam posting 85 in 57 balls at the top of the order.
SPORTS
newschain

What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday, which was dubbed D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan for events following the monarch’s death. Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. – Lying in state. The lying...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy