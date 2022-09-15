ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 9

Steve Drouillard
5d ago

You're right it's a tale of one city, our city, KillwauKia. Where's this BOLD plan you claimed you had? it's seems all you have is the same OLD rhetoric

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Human trafficking crimes grow in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story on the basis of anonymity. She said she met the man who trafficked her on a dating app when she was 19 years old. She thought they were going to be in a relationship. "Things went good...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County's chief medical examiner retires suddenly

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County chief medical examiner has abruptly retired. County officials confirmed Dr. Brian Peterson submitted his retirement, effective immediately. Peterson attended medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin and graduated in 1980. Peterson joined the staff at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in 2008...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Lawmakers Eye Private Money in Milwaukee Elections

Two dozen states banned the use of private money to finance election operations in response to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pouring part of his $400 million fortune into the 2020 election process. Wisconsin wasn’t one of them. Now, an initiative to boost voter turnout called Milwaukee Votes 2022...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wanderingeducators.com

Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee

The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
MILWAUKEE, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh man involved in Fond du Lac drug bust

FOND DU LAC, Wis–A Fond du Lac traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Oshkosh man on drug charges. Fond du Lac Police say they tried to pull over the 32-year old man along South Main Street around 1:35 Friday afternoon when he took off on foot. While...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtmj.com

Johnson and Barnes to Debate in Milwaukee

The candidates for US Senate in Wisconsin have agreed to a debate as the midterm elections are approaching. Senator Ron Johnson and candidate for Senate Mandela Barnes have agreed to debate on October 13th at Marquette University. The debate will start at 6pm and is sponsored by Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Central City#Core City#A Tale Of Two Cities#Violent Crime#The Milwaukee Art Museum
wisconsinrightnow.com

Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

5 shot in Milwaukee after fight; woman arrested

MILWAUKEE — Five people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a fight escalated into gunfire, according to Milwaukee police. According to police, the shooting started at 8:14 p.m. on N 13th Street, near Fiebrantz. Three men, ages 25, 26 and 31, along with a woman, 67 were wounded. All four are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtmj.com

Milwaukee woman sentenced for hiding baby’s death in 2009

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman convicted of hiding the death of her newborn baby more than a dozen years ago has been sentenced to six months in jail. but can avoid prison time if she completes terms of her probation. A judge on Friday ordered 46-year-old Karin Luttinen must serve three years of probation, during which time she must spend time in a Dodge County jail and perform 60 hours of community service. Luttinen can avert an 18-month prison term if she follows those instructions. The complaint in the “Baby Theresa” case says Luttinen gave birth to the baby girl in a bathtub in April 2009. She put the baby in a trash bag and left it in the woods outside of the town of Theresa.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Payne & Dolan Paving seeking dozens of diverse candidates

MADISON, Wis. — Representatives with a top Waukesha-based paving company are looking to hire for dozens of open positions. Payne & Dolan said they pride themselves on bringing together a diverse crew of individuals who work together like a family to get jobs accomplished, with safety in mind. “It’s...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Kenosha early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received, police said. Four people were shot.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
WISN

Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game

MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating death

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene of a death investigation on Saturday. A 12 News crew saw Milwaukee police blocking off an area near 12th & Keefe. 12 News is working to get more details on what happened.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy