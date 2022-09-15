Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora wants to lead region out of homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Related
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: from record heat this week to 60s next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — High temperatures near 100 degrees in Houston greet the arrival fall on Thursday. The heat comes compliments of a summer-like weather pattern with strong high pressure over Texas, bringing several consecutive days of temperatures above the normal high of 90 this time of year. Records highs...
cw39.com
Construction continues in La Marque with nightly closure on I-45
LA MARQUE, Texas (KIAH) — Along with the existing weekday closure on I-45, drivers in La Marque should prepare for a nightly closure beginning Tuesday evening. At 9 p.m. on September 20, two lanes will be closed between Vauthier Street to FM 518. Since this is not a total closure no alternate route will be set up by TxDOT. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
cw39.com
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a new recent study, three Texas cities have been found to be the top 3 “Most Unfaithful Cities” by My Dating Advisor. In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions. St. Louis,...
cw39.com
This Katy restaurant has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don’t have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat. That’s why it’s always important to...
$230K in back wages recovered in Black’s Barbecue tip-sharing practice
The Department of Labor recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black's Barbecue after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers. That practice is not allowed by federal law.
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New COVID-19 Boosters Available at Pop-Up Events in North Texas
Pop-up events for COVID-19 vaccines are being planned in Dallas and Fort Worth through a fall campaign by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The statewide campaign encourages families to get vaccinated and boosted, according to Texas DSHS. Outdoor pop-up events will be held at Walmart locations across Texas this month, including the Walmart located at 7401 Samuell Boulevard in Dallas and the Walmart located at 3851 Airport Freeway in Fort Worth.
cw39.com
‘Spread like wildfire’: Students talk about threats made at Texas schools
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several threats have been made against schools in Texas this week, including one at Westwood High School and another at Akins High School, both near Austin. At Westwood, the Round Rock Independent School District said it found alarming graffiti in the bathroom — photos of which spread on social media. That is under investigation, the district said in a letter to parents.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says
On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Record highs and low temperatures and rain potential
HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has this look at record temperatures set on this day back in Houston weather history. Plus, when we can expect rain Monday. Here’s a look…
Mushrooms are sprouting across Central Texas. Why your pet shouldn’t eat them
Mushrooms have been one of the hottest crazes in Central Texas, especially with recent rain in the area. However, mushrooms can be very dangerous for your pet.
WEEKEND READ: Central Texas school threats, responses
Over the course of this week, several schools across Texas responded to threats made against the districts and students.
Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
Central Texas cancer patient frustrated after chemo treatments delayed
KXAN investigators discovered through court records, the Austin Cancer Center in Georgetown is in the middle of arbitration.
cw39.com
Report says this Houston restaurant has the best burger in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
cw39.com
To Our Newsletter Subscribers
This is Angel Covarrubias, News Director at CW39 Houston. Thank you for being a newsletter subscriber. We appreciate you giving us the opportunity to keep you informed about what’s happening in our Houston community. We are excited to share with you, some additions and changes to our newsletter offerings,...
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Comments / 0