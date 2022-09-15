ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston 10-day forecast: from record heat this week to 60s next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — High temperatures near 100 degrees in Houston greet the arrival fall on Thursday. The heat comes compliments of a summer-like weather pattern with strong high pressure over Texas, bringing several consecutive days of temperatures above the normal high of 90 this time of year. Records highs...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Construction continues in La Marque with nightly closure on I-45

LA MARQUE, Texas (KIAH) — Along with the existing weekday closure on I-45, drivers in La Marque should prepare for a nightly closure beginning Tuesday evening. At 9 p.m. on September 20, two lanes will be closed between Vauthier Street to FM 518. Since this is not a total closure no alternate route will be set up by TxDOT. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
LA MARQUE, TX
cw39.com

This Katy restaurant has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don’t have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat. That’s why it’s always important to...
KATY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New COVID-19 Boosters Available at Pop-Up Events in North Texas

Pop-up events for COVID-19 vaccines are being planned in Dallas and Fort Worth through a fall campaign by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The statewide campaign encourages families to get vaccinated and boosted, according to Texas DSHS. Outdoor pop-up events will be held at Walmart locations across Texas this month, including the Walmart located at 7401 Samuell Boulevard in Dallas and the Walmart located at 3851 Airport Freeway in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
cw39.com

‘Spread like wildfire’: Students talk about threats made at Texas schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several threats have been made against schools in Texas this week, including one at Westwood High School and another at Akins High School, both near Austin. At Westwood, the Round Rock Independent School District said it found alarming graffiti in the bathroom — photos of which spread on social media. That is under investigation, the district said in a letter to parents.
AUSTIN, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says

On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Report says this Houston restaurant has the best burger in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HOUSTON, TX

