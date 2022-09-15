ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huffman, TX

cw39.com

Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Sunnyside

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Sunnyside early Monday morning. It happened shortly after 2:10 a.m. at 3299 Reed Road, near Rosehaven Drive. Police said a driver of a black Buick Lacrosse was eastbound on Reed Road when a nude man...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTING IN LIBERTY COUNTY

Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies just went out on an 18-year-old male shot in the chest on County Road 3556 near County Road 3549. EMS is requesting air medical. An attempt to locate was issued on a newer model gray Nissan vehicle with four males. The vehicle was heading toward SH 99. This is just east of Plum Grove.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

All lanes on Katy Freeway reopened after fatal crash left one driver dead

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal crash overnight has all main lanes of I-10 westbound on the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue shut down this morning. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. According to Houston police, a blue Chevy Impala was driving westbound on I-10 when officers believed it struck the rear of a gray Fruefauf 18-wheeler trailer.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington

HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two men injured in shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are recovering from serious injuries after a shooting near South Post Oak Road and Court Road on Sunday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near a gas station at 16255 South Post Oak in southwest Houston. When first responders arrived, they found two...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects

HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK

Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

