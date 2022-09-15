Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora wants to lead region out of homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Related
cw39.com
Suspected DWI driver arrested after being chased by Harris County deputies
HOUSTON (CW39) — A suspected DWI driver is behind bars Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with police. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, as Harris County deputies said the driver stopped momentarily before leading deputies on a pursuit for over 30 minutes. The chase started on Grand...
cw39.com
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Sunnyside
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Sunnyside early Monday morning. It happened shortly after 2:10 a.m. at 3299 Reed Road, near Rosehaven Drive. Police said a driver of a black Buick Lacrosse was eastbound on Reed Road when a nude man...
Child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway, deputies say
Authorities urge drivers to please avoid the area as they investigate the two-vehicle crash.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN LIBERTY COUNTY
Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies just went out on an 18-year-old male shot in the chest on County Road 3556 near County Road 3549. EMS is requesting air medical. An attempt to locate was issued on a newer model gray Nissan vehicle with four males. The vehicle was heading toward SH 99. This is just east of Plum Grove.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen this vehicle? Deputies search for clues after 29-year-old man found shot multiple times inside crashed vehicle in south Harris Co.
HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help finding out who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in June. On Wednesday, June 23, deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive in the Heritage Park Subdivision.
cw39.com
All lanes on Katy Freeway reopened after fatal crash left one driver dead
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal crash overnight has all main lanes of I-10 westbound on the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue shut down this morning. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. According to Houston police, a blue Chevy Impala was driving westbound on I-10 when officers believed it struck the rear of a gray Fruefauf 18-wheeler trailer.
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
KWTX
8-month-pregnant Harris County woman dies after being shot, baby does not survive
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A pregnant woman is dead following a shooting in Harris County Friday evening. Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was reportedly 8-months pregnant at the time she was murdered. Her unborn child did not survive the attack, investigators said. Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded Sept. 16 to an incident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman, unborn child die after she and her boyfriend were found shot inside a car in N. Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby died after she and her boyfriend were found shot in a car in north Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the woman, 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, was eight months pregnant at the time of...
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington
HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect still on the run after shooting man during fight outside NE Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – A man was left in critical condition and another has been charged following a shooting outside a northeast Houston business, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Penny, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is still...
cw39.com
Two men injured in shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are recovering from serious injuries after a shooting near South Post Oak Road and Court Road on Sunday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near a gas station at 16255 South Post Oak in southwest Houston. When first responders arrived, they found two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
A man in Texas who was accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested.
fox26houston.com
Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects
HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
fox26houston.com
At least 1 driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - Officials say a 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least one driver's death. It happened in the 8800 block of E Sam Houston Pkwy N around 2:30 a.m. when the Harris Co. Pct 3 Constables and Sheriff's Office were called to the crash between a white Lexus and gold Toyota.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner speaks out after 3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty in west Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The property owner who rented out his home on Airbnb spoke out after he found out three teens were shot during a homecoming afterparty late Saturday night. “I will never try this again,” said Bolade Abioye. “I just had a month with Airbnb.”
Click2Houston.com
‘It was the most terrifying thing I’ve seen’: Residents concerned about speeding in Spring neighborhood after driver plows into backyard
SPRING – It was a scary moment for residents in Spring when a car lost control, went airborne and landed in a neighbor’s yard. The incident happened on Saturday morning off of Rayford Road near Siandra Creek Lane just before 11:00 am. Lacy Phillips was sitting inside her...
3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty at rental property in Katy area with nearly 200 people, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were shot during a large afterparty at a rental home in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Editorial note: A previous version of this story had information from the sheriff that it was an Airbnb rental. We contacted Airbnb, who confirmed that it is not one of their properties.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect steals woman’s truck, pistol-whips good Samaritan in north Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying a suspect they said stole a woman’s truck at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped a man who was trying to help her. The incident happened in the 6500 block of Airline around 12:30 p.m. on...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK
Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Comments / 1