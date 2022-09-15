ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

‘A great staple’: Greenwich Village Art Fair marks 74th year in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The longest running art fair of its kind in the Midwest took over Riverfront Museum Park this weekend. The 74th Greenwich Village Art Fair featured juried artists, live music, children’s art activities, vendors selling all types of art and handmade crafts, food trucks, cocktails and other activities. It was held outdoors at the museum park, which includes the Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St.
Brew Ha! Ha! Ha!: Fall Comedy Series at Prairie Street Brewing!

100 FM Rockford’s Greatest Hits presents Comedy Brew Ha! Ha! Ha! – a brand new stand-up comedy series featuring both nationally recognized acts and our very own local talent. We are bringing the laughs to you once a month throughout the fall. Hosted at Prairie Street Brewing Co in downtown Rockford. at 8:30 p.m. with a variety of seating and beverage options. Shows will take place in PSB’s The Bottling House – the area to the left of the main entrance. Tickets available for purchase under each date below.
Rockford, IL

