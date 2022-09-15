Read full article on original website
100fmrockford.com
‘A great staple’: Greenwich Village Art Fair marks 74th year in Rockford
ROCKFORD — The longest running art fair of its kind in the Midwest took over Riverfront Museum Park this weekend. The 74th Greenwich Village Art Fair featured juried artists, live music, children’s art activities, vendors selling all types of art and handmade crafts, food trucks, cocktails and other activities. It was held outdoors at the museum park, which includes the Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St.
Tour De North End returns for 11th year to highlight Rockford businesses and gather cyclists
ROCKFORD — The Tour De North End bike festival returns this Saturday featuring various local businesses, live music and prizes for cyclists. This is the 11th year for the annual event, which highlights the city’s North End neighborhood and draws guests to more than 15 participating businesses. Cyclists...
Brew Ha! Ha! Ha!: Fall Comedy Series at Prairie Street Brewing!
100 FM Rockford’s Greatest Hits presents Comedy Brew Ha! Ha! Ha! – a brand new stand-up comedy series featuring both nationally recognized acts and our very own local talent. We are bringing the laughs to you once a month throughout the fall. Hosted at Prairie Street Brewing Co in downtown Rockford. at 8:30 p.m. with a variety of seating and beverage options. Shows will take place in PSB’s The Bottling House – the area to the left of the main entrance. Tickets available for purchase under each date below.
New partnership opens part of the Coronado that hasn’t had regular guests in roughly 70 years
ROCKFORD — When Hard Rock Rockford President Geno Iafrate first sat down in the Coronado Performing Arts Center he was in awe. Then he was puzzled. Iafrate had purchased last-minute tickets to a Queen tribute band and was seated at the very top of the balcony in the historic downtown theater.
New name, expanded menu as Fuego Nuevo Grill prepares to move into its new Rockford home
ROCKFORD — Fuego Nuevo Grill is preparing to change locations and names as the restaurant works toward opening its new location in November. Owner Jose Chavez plans to focus on the authenticity of the cuisine and expanding its menu as he ventures to the new spot, which will be called Chavez Mexican Restaurante.
