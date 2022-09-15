ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day looks ahead to Big Ten opener vs. Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day addressed reporters at his weekly media availability Tuesday afternoon, and expressed mostly positive feelings about another night game. Saturday's Big Ten opener brings West Division rival Wisconsin to Columbus for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Ohio Stadium. No. 3 OSU...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State's homecoming matchup with Rutgers to air on Big Ten Network

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes' Oct. 1 matchup with Rutgers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Ohio State (3-0) will be celebrating homecoming and 100 years at Ohio Stadium when Rutgers (3-0) visits. It will be the last of five straight home games to start the season for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

ABC 6 news car hit while reporting on dangerous intersection in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While reporting on a Linden intersection that has been the site of multiple crashes, our crew saw first-hand how dangerous the intersection can be. We have received numerous calls and emails from neighbors who said accidents happen weekly along Loretta Avenue, with drivers blowing through stop signs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Video shows bird taking down military jet trainer in Texas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Navy released a cockpit video showing the moments a bird caused a jet trainer aircraft to crash into a Texas neighborhood. On Sept. 19, 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk in crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, around 11 a.m. The aircraft was attached to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Member of FCSO Mounted Unit passes away

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit is mourning the loss of one of their horses. Chip was a successful racehorse for many years before retiring. He then joined the Mounted Unit in 2020. The sheriff's office announced his death on Tuesday. The joyful horse...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

'Person of interest' sought in deadly southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are hoping to identify a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in August. Police said two people exchanged gunfire behind a CVS Pharmacy on Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue on Aug. 6. Antom Stargell, 19, was dropped off at Nationwide...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old critically hurt in Clinton Township shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are on the scene of a shooting involving a teenager in Clinton Township Monday morning. Officials were called to the area of Eddystone Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Woman charged with murder in deadly South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in South Linden. A warrant has been issued for Mercedes Reyes, 25, in the shooting death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kroger releases details of contract offer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger has announced new details about its contract offer for thousands of Central Ohio workers. The three-year contract includes $381 million in investments of associates. $120 million would be spent on additional wages. The starting rate for all new hires of clerks would be $14-$25...
COLUMBUS, OH

