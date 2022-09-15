Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
WSYX ABC6
Reynoldsburg man carves out names for himself as The Pumpkin Guy, hosts master classes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's no better way to say hello to fall than with pumpkins. For one Reynoldsburg man, that's his specialty. World-renowned pumpkin carver Deane Arnold has tips that can take your Halloween to the next level. Arnold holds the 2018 Guinness World Record for Gigant-o'Lantern. His...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day looks ahead to Big Ten opener vs. Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day addressed reporters at his weekly media availability Tuesday afternoon, and expressed mostly positive feelings about another night game. Saturday's Big Ten opener brings West Division rival Wisconsin to Columbus for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Ohio Stadium. No. 3 OSU...
WSYX ABC6
3 manatees return to Florida after completing rehabilitation at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — Three manatees, Scampi, Acorn, and Einstein have arrived in Central Florida after completing their rehabilitation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Scampi, Acorn, and Einstein were all rescued off the coast of Florida and have completed multiple rehabilitation milestones before being released back into the wild.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State's homecoming matchup with Rutgers to air on Big Ten Network
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes' Oct. 1 matchup with Rutgers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Ohio State (3-0) will be celebrating homecoming and 100 years at Ohio Stadium when Rutgers (3-0) visits. It will be the last of five straight home games to start the season for the Buckeyes.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State's athletic director calls playing in-state schools a responsibility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes taking on teams outside their conference and inside Ohio has been a long-standing tradition. As Ohio State takes on Toledo, this will be the 30th game against an Ohio team since 1992. Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said playing an in-state school...
WSYX ABC6
ABC 6 news car hit while reporting on dangerous intersection in Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While reporting on a Linden intersection that has been the site of multiple crashes, our crew saw first-hand how dangerous the intersection can be. We have received numerous calls and emails from neighbors who said accidents happen weekly along Loretta Avenue, with drivers blowing through stop signs.
WSYX ABC6
Video shows bird taking down military jet trainer in Texas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Navy released a cockpit video showing the moments a bird caused a jet trainer aircraft to crash into a Texas neighborhood. On Sept. 19, 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk in crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, around 11 a.m. The aircraft was attached to the...
WSYX ABC6
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena in December, tickets $29 for this week only
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's almost holiday season, which means the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. This winter, they are touring their show, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve at the Nationwide Arena on December 23rd at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Band members Kayla Reeves and Al Pitrelli preview their...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio gathers for return of UNCF Walk for Education at McFerson Commons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Every step makes an impact on someone's future. This year's United Negro College Fund Walk for Education returned at McFerson Commons, and thousands of community members took part. "We're so happy to be able to be here," Steve Miller, the area development director for UNCF,...
WSYX ABC6
Member of FCSO Mounted Unit passes away
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit is mourning the loss of one of their horses. Chip was a successful racehorse for many years before retiring. He then joined the Mounted Unit in 2020. The sheriff's office announced his death on Tuesday. The joyful horse...
WSYX ABC6
Stroud earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after win against Toledo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week following the Buckeyes' 77-21 victory over Toledo Saturday night. Stroud completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns against the Rockets. Stroud led an offense that...
WSYX ABC6
'Person of interest' sought in deadly southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are hoping to identify a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in August. Police said two people exchanged gunfire behind a CVS Pharmacy on Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue on Aug. 6. Antom Stargell, 19, was dropped off at Nationwide...
WSYX ABC6
CCS superintendent cites progress in mixed state report card, predicts public support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After mixed marks from the state of Ohio, the superintendent of the Columbus City Schools predicts the district will have the support of the community as it works to improve scores — and looks forward to putting a levy on the ballot. On a...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old critically hurt in Clinton Township shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are on the scene of a shooting involving a teenager in Clinton Township Monday morning. Officials were called to the area of Eddystone Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition,...
WSYX ABC6
Woman charged with murder in deadly South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in South Linden. A warrant has been issued for Mercedes Reyes, 25, in the shooting death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers...
WSYX ABC6
Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in northeast Columbus catalytic converter theft caught on security camera
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on East Dublin Granville Road. Police said the man stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle as it sat in a parking lot in...
WSYX ABC6
Kroger releases details of contract offer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger has announced new details about its contract offer for thousands of Central Ohio workers. The three-year contract includes $381 million in investments of associates. $120 million would be spent on additional wages. The starting rate for all new hires of clerks would be $14-$25...
