FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed

There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Department of Public Works' employee was robbed at gunpoint near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19. A 16-year-old was arrested, and police are looking for more people involved in the attack caught on camera. Police said around 7 a.m., the DPW worker was robbed at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Violent Crime
CBS 58

Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
SHOREWOOD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Hadley fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate teen's death

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning, Sept 19. Investigators were dispatched to the neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Monday. The victim was located deceased in a vacant residence. Police have no one in custody. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 71st and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton early Sunday, Sept. 18. The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday. The teen died on the scene. Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Kenosha Police Report Homeowner Killed Intruder

A Kenosha homeowner killed an alleged intruder in his home. Police responded to calls just before 7:30 Friday night on reports of somebody damaging cars and attempting to enter several homes. In a Facebook post, the police department said the intruder forced his way into a house and attacked the...
WISN

17-year-old shot, killed early Sunday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old was shot and killed just after midnight. It happened near 71st Street and Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee. The boy died at the scene, police said. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Neighbors react after Kenosha homeowner kills intruder during attack

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Some residents in a typically quiet Kenosha neighborhood are shaking up, after a man allegedly tried to break into several homes Friday night, on Sept. 16. According to the Kenosha Police Department, a homeowner at the intersection of 69th Street and 64th Avenue in...
KENOSHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Police Investigating a Fatal Train vs. Pedestrian Crash

An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after a 29-year-old man was struck by a train. The incident occurred at around 8:30 Saturday morning (September 17th) where the railroad track intersects with Otter Avenue. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but we do know he resides in...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cold case conviction: Racine woman killed in Colorado, man faces life

RACINE, Wis. - More than 40 years after Barbara "Bobbi Jo" Oberholtzer, 29, of Racine, was murdered in Colorado, a jury convicted the man who killed her and a second woman. Both disappeared while hitchhiking in the Rocky Mountains. After five hours of deliberation and a 2.5-week trial, a jury...
RACINE, WI

