RFD Responds to Shed Fire in Northeast Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a pole shed fire in northeast Rochester Tuesday morning. RFD said crews responded to the report of a large pole shed on fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Court Northeast around 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters deployed multiple attack lines to fight the fire.
Lengthy Stretch of SE Minnesota Highway Reopens
Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News)- Construction crews reopened a lengthy stretch of Hwy. 43 between Rushford and Mable Friday. A detour directed motorists away from the highway in Fillmore County that allowed crews to replace 11 centerline drainage pipes, repair 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road, according to a MnDOT news release. The project resurfacing a 22-mile stretch of the highway is expected to wrap up in October.
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
One Man Killed in Motorcycle vs. Deer Crash in Wabasha County
(KROC-AM News) - One man was killed and a woman was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer in Wabasha County Monday night. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of the crash around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wabasha County Road 17 and 335th Ave.
THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota
Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
Trial Underway for Accused Rochester Machete Attacker
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Rochester man accused of attacking several women with a machete. 23-year-old Omar Maani faces three counts counts of second-degree assault in connection with a July 7 incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments in which Maani allegedly chased and attacked several women with a machete-style knife. The criminal complaint says he pursued the women after he fell asleep during a gathering at his apartment and woke up around 2:30 a.m. and became upset because he could not find his vape pen.
Public Hearing Set for Future of Soldiers Field in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents will have opportunities to share their thoughts on the proposed future of golf and other amenities at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. A public hearing concerning the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the future of municipal golf in Rochester is set for Tuesday...
Popular Store in Australia is Now Open in Rochester
A popular store that started in Australia just opened up its second store in Minnesota! If you are needing clothes for kids, The Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota is now home to another adorable clothing store for kids!. Last year, when The Children's Place closed at The Apache Mall in...
Rochester Police Report Arrest of Man Wielding Replica Handgun at Cub
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers arrested a man accused of waiving a replica handgun at Cub Foods over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the grocery store on the report of a disturbance around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers reported seeing a large crowd gathered near the store entrance. That’s where they arrested 21-year-old Eugene Washington of Rochester by ordering him to the ground and removing the replica firearm from his person.
Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
Former Rochester TV Anchor Just Landed A New National Job
This Minnesota native got her start in TV news here in Rochester, and now just landed a new high-profile national network position. Despite the ever-changing nature of media these days, one thing has still stayed the same: If you want to make it in the TV news business, you have to pay your dues, as they say. This usually means starting out in a smaller market (like here in Rochester), putting in some time, and gaining on-camera experience before moving on to your next position, likely in a bigger city.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
New Drive A School Bus Event for Kids in Rochester!
Kids all over Southeast Minnesota are going to love this free event in Rochester, Minnesota on Saturday!. New Drive A School Bus Event Happening for Kids in Rochester Saturday. Tons of parents are loving Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester, Minnesota that opened just a few weeks ago. It's an awesome space for birthday parties, a clean and safe area to play, and a fun place to borrow toys. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can learn more on the Nana Gogo Toybrary Facebook page here.
Bicyclist Killed Following Crash with Car in Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo, MN man was killed after the bike he was riding and a car collided in Winona Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Matthew Tipton was biking in the area of Hwy. 61 and Vila St. when his bike made contact with a Honda Accord in the intersection around 8:40 p.m. Tipton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drug-Related Medical Call Leads to Break in Stewartville Theft Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Byron residents are facing felony charges after authorities allegedly found drugs, weapons and stolen property in their home when they responded to a 911 call in March. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday charges 25-year-old Jazmyn Lacina and 34-year-old Edwin Stevens with...
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
Rochester Firefighters Respond to Fire at Rochester Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Firefighters responded to a fire at a hotel in southwest Rochester Wednesday morning. The Rochester Fire Department said units responded to the Days Inn Hotel around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a fire. While en route, crews determined that the building was protected by an automatic fire sprinkler system.
Over $645,000 in Restitution Ordered in Pine Island Arson Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island man has been sentenced to four years in prison for an arson conviction. In addition to the prison time, 52-year-old Michael Drury has also been ordered to pay more than $645,000 in restitution. He earlier entered a Norgaard plea to the first-degree arson charge. That means he admits his guilt but does not remember his actions due to impairment from drugs or alcohol. As part of a plea agreement, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault, burglary, and terroristic threats charges were dropped.
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
WWE Announces “Super Show” for Rochester This December
The WWE's larger-than-life superstars are returning to the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota for a special Holiday "Super Show." Some of the biggest names in professional wrestling will be competing in the ring this December. Plus, the WWE is offering some very unique fan experiences that would make the perfect early Christmas gift. See which superstars are coming and learn more about the show below.
