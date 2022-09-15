Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Lions crack Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 4A Division I rankings at No. 10
The Brownwood Lions made their season debut in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Division I rankings Monday, coming in at No. 10 ahead of their Week 5 match-up at Class 4A Division II Waco Connally. The Lions (3-1) are in the midst of a three-game win streak,...
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Nadir Dalleh and Prairie View A&M
I’ve known Nadir Dalleh literally since the beginning of his life because I lived next door to him when he was a baby. I kept a close eye on him when he became a Brownwood Lion basketball player. I honestly believe he may have been the hardest working basketball player I’ve ever been around. He made himself a player, then a good player, and then a VERY good player. He was good enough where Howard Payne wanted him and he played on their championship teams back in the day. He then became a coach, a very good high school coach with a lot of victories, and now is the Head Basketball Coach at Howard Payne. I have no doubt that he will do a great job there.
brownwoodnews.com
2022 Early High School Homecoming Court
Early High School will crown its 2022 Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of Friday night’s football game with Burnet. King and Queen nominees are (from left): Jeremy Brown, Reagan Shults, John-Stewart Gordon, Grace LaRue, Jaxyn Price and Yasmin Ibarra. ***. The Early Homecoming Court this year is (from...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions cross country comes in ninth at Lubbock Invitational
LUBBOCK – The Brownwood Lady Lions finished ninth as a team in the Class 4A Division at Saturday’s Lubbock Invitational, site of the Region I-4A meet. The Lady Lions finished with 248 points which trailed meet champion Canyon Randall (39 points), Canyon (56), Dumas (59), Perryton (184), Andrews (186), Hereford (201), Levelland (233), and Borger (237).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
MICHAEL BUNKER: A quick trip back
I walked the downtown sidewalks absorbing the city, soaking it in as I walked. The sidewalks are patchwork now, a running diary of the urban decades and here there is (now, in this time) a handicap ramp cut in and the cement is new-looking, and there I see a newish patch where the poles for the modern signs were placed.
brownwoodnews.com
Rita Thomas
Rita Merle Lloyd Thomas went peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the age of 93. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5-7 pm at Heritage/Davis Morris Funeral Home in Brownwood. A funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Blanket with interment at the Blanket Cemetery.
brownwoodnews.com
The Anderson Family to perform at Early First Baptist Church Sept. 25
Southern Gospel singers, The Anderson Family, will lead worship with a live concert at the Early First Baptist Church Sanctuary, located at 103 Garmon Drive in Early, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is open to all area churches.
brownwoodnews.com
Renaming of Dusty Moore Vocational Building honors late BHS teacher who ‘went above and beyond’
The memory of Dusty Moore, who taught at Brownwood High School from 1968 until his passing in November 1981, is being honored as his name is now emblazoned on the “Dusty Moore Vocational Building” on the high school campus. Former students Herb Ragsdale and Mike Smith were among...
RELATED PEOPLE
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood native Nathana Ross-Cox holding art show, sale in San Angelo Oct. 6-29
Raw 1899, San Angelo’s premier art lounge, presents Simpler Times Art Show and Sale, October 6 to 29, 2022, featuring the work of artist Nathana (“Thana”) Ross-Cox. Opening Champagne Reception will be Thursday, October 6, 4 to 8 p.m., and the public is invited to meet the artist. There is no cost to attend.
brownwoodnews.com
Daughters of the Republic of Texas hosting Scott Zesch Oct. 17
The Welcome W. Chandler chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is hosting Scott Zesch, author of “The Captured,” true stories of abduction by Indians on the Texas Frontier. The lecture will be held on Monday, Oct. 17., at 2 p.m. in Mims Auditorium on the...
brownwoodnews.com
Sam Newman
Funeral services for Sam Newman, age 82, of Brownwood, will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
brownwoodnews.com
Whited joins Brookesmith ISD as Ag Science teacher
Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. Brookesmith ISD is proud to announce the addition of Mrs. Megan Whited, Agricultural Science Teacher, to our faculty. Mrs. Whited graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Food Systems with specialization in Agricultural Education. She also earned a Master of Science degree from Western Governors University in Curriculum and Instruction. Her prior experience includes three years on faculty at Willapa Valley School District in Washington State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
Minor accident involving Early school bus, no injuries reported
The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:. The Early Police Department is investigating a minor accident at Lucas Drive and Gahanna Street involving a school bus. 2 kids were still on the bus and about to be dropped off. No one was injured in the crash. The parent has been notified and has picked up the kids. Again no one was injured.
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs ISD: ‘Unsubstantiated rumor of potential illegal activity’ at secondary campuses
Bangs ISD posted the following on its Facebook page at around 9 p.m. Monday:. “There has been an unsubstantiated rumor of potential illegal activity occurring at Bangs ISD secondary campuses. BISD takes all threats seriously and is working with law enforcement to determine the legitimacy of the rumor. Regardless, there will be increased security and law enforcement presence at BISD campuses until the District is confident that no threat exists.”
brownwoodnews.com
Arrests made for failure to identify, terroristic threat
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding weekend arrests:. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 6 p.m. officer James Holdar received information from other officers that 61-year-old Harold James Carter of Brownwood provided false information to them on a recent traffic stop. Carter identified himself as “Larry” to the officers. Holdar was provided Carter’s identifying information and was further informed of a warrant for Carter’s arrest.
Comments / 0