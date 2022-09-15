'Two Pissed-Off Teams': Coach Dan Quinn Previews Cowboys vs. Bengals

Cincinnati's potent array of offensive weapons could spell trouble for a Cowboys defense that will be hoping to stay off the field.

The attention surrounding the Dallas Cowboys the past few days has been centered around the thumb injury and eventual surgery for quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered the ailment in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 19-3 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Much talk, and rightfully so, has been about the timeline of Prescott's return. Initial reports had stated that his absence could be as long as eight games, though Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that his starting quarterback won't go on injured reserve with an optimistic four-game absence considered possible.

But regardless of how quickly Dallas' downward season-opening spiral has tumbled, there's still a game to be played Sunday, and they don't come much tougher than this.

The defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals will be making the trip to AT&T Stadium and bring with them one of the league's most dangerous offenses.

There's different circumstances for both these teams entering Week 2, though the record of 0-1 remains the same. Considering what Dallas has been through the past three days combined with a fiery Bengals team that lost a Week 1 thriller, coordinator Dan Quinn expects some emotional play on Sunday.

"Should be two pretty pissed-off teams," Quinn said. "Should make for some fun as we're going through it."

The Bengals were one drive away from winning Super Bowl LVI in February and return the young and talented offense group that got them there.

Quinn's defense, led by linebacker Micah Parsons, will see if they can stand up to the call after allowing just 19 points to the Bucs in an effort that clearly wasn't the reason for the lopsided loss.

So what's Quinn's assessment of a Cincinnati offense that could present even more challenges than Tampa Bay?

"My early impressions, I saw obviously how talented the quarterback (Joe Burrow) was," Quinn said. "I think (Ja'Marr) Chase, his ability, his run-after-the-catch, his strength, the catch radius, that speaks for itself ... and a good, strong runner with (Joe) Mixon."

Though the Bengals are much younger than the veteran talent of the Bucs offense, Quinn admitted the skill level is quite similar for a Cincinnati team that exploded onto the scene last season.

"Scheme-wise it's different," Quinn said. "They don't do the same things as Tampa, but from a skills standpoint, there's a lot of carry-over from the stylistic of players and how they can feature guys like that."

Burrow ran through the AFC playoffs last season a year after tearing his ACL while Chase decimated secondaries en route to being name 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year and earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Mixon, the veteran workhorse of the group, comes into this game after a career-best season in 2021 and will be looking to gash the Dallas defense on the ground like Bucs running back Leonard Fournette did on Sunday.

The Bengals also boast third-year receiver Tee Higgins, who, alongside Chase, creates one of the league's most dangerous pass-catching duos.

However, Higgins suffered a concussion on Sunday and will need to clear protocol before suiting up against Dallas. He was Cincinnati's leading-receiver in the Super Bowl, totaling four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown will have their hands full for a second straight week after dealing with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and a new-and-improved Julio Jones.

But Parsons, who had two crucial sacks against the Bucs, will be looking to take advantage of a Bengals offensive line that allowed a league-leading 51 sacks of Burrow last season.

The Cincinnati offense vs. the Dallas defense will be something to watch on Sunday. And with a Cowboys offense that appears all but hopeless, it's Quinn's group that will make the difference in securing the rare home upset in Sunday's 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff ... a game in which maybe the more "pissed-off'' team wins.

