ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archdale, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Propane tank stolen in Reidsville, police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A propane tank was stolen in Reidsville earlier this month. The Rockingham County Sheriff's office said it was taken around September 13 near Hidden Lake Drive. A large truck and crane were used to steal the tank police said. Officials are looking for the location of...
REIDSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Another record; 504.8 lb. swordfish reeled in off Morehead

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission published the sites where deer heads will be collected this season for chronic wasting disease testing throughout eight counties in Northwest North Carolina. Hunters in the Primary Surveillance Area and Secondary Surveillance Area around a spot in northern Yadkin County where two CWD-positive deer have...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to get your landlord to make repairs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaky roof, A/C that doesn't work, a toilet that runs constantly. When you rent, it's not your responsibility to fix the issue, but getting the issue fixed can be a frustrating process. Your first course of action? Communication. “If your landlord is not making repairs,...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reidsville, NC
City
Archdale, NC
Reidsville, NC
Government
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County man shoots at woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — In Forsyth County, one man is facing several charges after being accused of firing shots toward a woman. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Patrick Crews. They say he fired into the woman's vehicle after an argument on Baux Mountain Road, Saturday morning.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Disaster Preparedness#Parks Recreation#Disability#Triad
WBTV

Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county

One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Winston Salem

Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead in overturn crash on North Carolina highway

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died as the result of a fatal crash on Business 85/US-29 on Saturday, according to the High Point Police Department. At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with […]
HIGH POINT, NC
alamancenews.com

Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights

The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy