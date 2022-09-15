Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake Forest
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph CountyThe Planking TravelerRandolph County, NC
Propane tank stolen in Reidsville, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A propane tank was stolen in Reidsville earlier this month. The Rockingham County Sheriff's office said it was taken around September 13 near Hidden Lake Drive. A large truck and crane were used to steal the tank police said. Officials are looking for the location of...
WXII 12
Eleven Winston-Salem residents are without a home after a fire, Monday evening.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem has displaced 11 people. A call came in at 4:09 p.m. Monday to Winston-Salem Fire Department. Crews responded and put out the fire within thirty minutes. There were no injuries reported. It happened on Ansonia Street. The cause is still under investigation.
ourdavie.com
Another record; 504.8 lb. swordfish reeled in off Morehead
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission published the sites where deer heads will be collected this season for chronic wasting disease testing throughout eight counties in Northwest North Carolina. Hunters in the Primary Surveillance Area and Secondary Surveillance Area around a spot in northern Yadkin County where two CWD-positive deer have...
How to get your landlord to make repairs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaky roof, A/C that doesn't work, a toilet that runs constantly. When you rent, it's not your responsibility to fix the issue, but getting the issue fixed can be a frustrating process. Your first course of action? Communication. “If your landlord is not making repairs,...
Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
WXII 12
Forsyth County man shoots at woman
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — In Forsyth County, one man is facing several charges after being accused of firing shots toward a woman. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Patrick Crews. They say he fired into the woman's vehicle after an argument on Baux Mountain Road, Saturday morning.
Man dead, woman in ER after NC shooting, victims found at Food Lion parking lot
TV crews responded to the Food Lion and spotted several EMS responders as well as law enforcement officers at the scene.
‘Armed suspects’ near UNC Greensboro campus; students told to evacuate area
The area listed in the Spartan Alert is a mere .2 miles away from UNCG campus locations such as Lexington Hall and McCormick Hall.
WBTV
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
‘Armed suspects’ near University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, University calls to evacuate area
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert. The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following: “Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just […]
1 person killed, another goes to hospital after shooting in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and another was shot Sunday, according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. The second shooting victim went to the hospital for treatment. Sheriff Simmons said his office is not releasing any victim information right now. The sheriff's office also is not...
2 teens found dead by men on ATVs in North Carolina, officials say
The bodies were discovered "just off a powerline easement" in western Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Two bodies found in Orange County, officials identify both victims
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two bodies were found off Buckhorn Road in Hillsborough Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Family members confirmed Monday one of the victims is 18-year-old Devin Clark, an Eastern Alamance High School student and football player. Officials have identified the other victim as 14-year-old...
Confrontation over parking space leads to shot being fired at Cabarrus County Fair
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Families say they are shocked after learning that someone fired a gun into the air at the Cabarrus County Fair last Saturday. Authorities told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the incident occurred during a confrontation over a parking space. Thousand of people attended the...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Winston Salem
Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
Young North Carolina man dies after truck flips in crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
1 dead in overturn crash on North Carolina highway
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died as the result of a fatal crash on Business 85/US-29 on Saturday, according to the High Point Police Department. At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with […]
alamancenews.com
Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights
The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth Co. Schools are searching for 'missing' students
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — When you hear about missing kids, a lot of questions come to mind. Those are questions some Triad school districts are trying to answer after thousands of their students haven't been back to school since the pandemic. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake learned more about...
Unemployment help with one click? Yes, this website is real, but be wary
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Unemployment help with the click of a button? It sounds suspicious but certainly tempting, as unemployment offices are synonymous with long hold times and hefty applications. From 14 percent to 3 percent, the U.S. unemployment rate has improved markedly since the early days of the COVID-19...
