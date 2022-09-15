EVs could prove to be even more advantageous than originally anticipated. We know that EVs will help reduce carbon emissions, but they could also help support out-of-date power grids, according to Wired. That’s right, your battery-powered vehicle won’t just help you get places, it could also keep the lights on at home. This is all thanks to bidirectional or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging, a technology that’s starting to pop up on EVs like the new Ford F-150 Lightning. Normally, when you plug in an EV to charge, it takes alternating current (AC) power and turns it into directional current voltage, which it stores...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO