How EVs Could Reduce the Burden on America’s Ailing Power Grid
EVs could prove to be even more advantageous than originally anticipated. We know that EVs will help reduce carbon emissions, but they could also help support out-of-date power grids, according to Wired. That’s right, your battery-powered vehicle won’t just help you get places, it could also keep the lights on at home. This is all thanks to bidirectional or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging, a technology that’s starting to pop up on EVs like the new Ford F-150 Lightning. Normally, when you plug in an EV to charge, it takes alternating current (AC) power and turns it into directional current voltage, which it stores...
