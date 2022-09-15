Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
Related
St. Landry deputies bust heroin "stash house"
Deputies have been investigating a heroin distribution ring for more than a year, and say they have found the place where the drugs were processed and kept.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs. Lake Arthur, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, detectives from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Arthur Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on Calcasieu Street in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
Police chase with stolen vehicle ends with crash and shots fired
An early morning police pursuit with a stolen car in New Iberia ends with a crash into a police unit and shots fired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Louisiana drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in jail
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim K. Murphy, 57, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars. Murphy recently learned his fate in the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick handed out the sentencing after a lengthy investigation by federal, state and local officials. The Baton […]
Woman charged with murder after man found stabbed at Louisiana cemetery
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man found with two stab wounds inside a New Iberia cemetery Sunday night was taken to the hospital and died. According to New Iberia Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes, officers responded to the 1000 block of Dauphine Street around 8:30 p.m. in reference to the unresponsive male. She said […]
houmatimes.com
Wanted Suspected Child Predator Known to Work in Houma/Lafourche Area
On September 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who initiated a conversation with a minor online for sexual purposes. Over the course of a week, the subject transmitted multiple lewd photos to the minor, planned meeting at a motel room for sexual purposes, and engaged in the use of narcotics. Detectives were able to positively identify the subject and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance is needed in locating him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Kim K. Murphy, age 57, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.
Police investigating fatal New Iberia stabbing
On September 18, 2022, at 8:30 PM, police responded to a call of an unresponsive male in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street, according to police.
wbrz.com
Gunman arrested after Tigerland shootout in August
BATON ROUGE - A man caught on surveillance video during an August shootout in a Tigerland apartment complex was arrested Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shootout happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The victims said they saw a man, later identified as Robert Lee, 36, walk up to their group before running back to his apartment to arm himself.
Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations
Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Raymond Bayona, age 32, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 15, 2022, before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to a one-count indictment charging him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Grand jury decides teenage suspects in fatal New Orleans carjacking will be tried as adults
NEW ORLEANS - Four teenagers suspected in a violent carjacking that dragged a woman to her death will be tried as adults, according to WWLTV. The carjacking occurred in March and left 73-year-old Linda Frickey dead. Frickey's family met with District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday to discuss how prosecutors plan to handle the case.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
stmarynow.com
Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
brproud.com
K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
brproud.com
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Louisiana pastor accused of money laundering
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr. Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
WDSU
$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Division has announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the deadly Hammond home invasion. Another $5,000 is being offered by the Tangipahoa Parish...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0