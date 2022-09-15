On September 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who initiated a conversation with a minor online for sexual purposes. Over the course of a week, the subject transmitted multiple lewd photos to the minor, planned meeting at a motel room for sexual purposes, and engaged in the use of narcotics. Detectives were able to positively identify the subject and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance is needed in locating him.

