OOPS! Far-Right German Party Gives Out Gummy Bears With X-Rated Flaw

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
 5 days ago

A far-right German political party’s plan to attract voters instead attracted unflattering attention on social media.

Der Spiegel editor Ann-Katrin Müller on Wednesday shared an image of a pack of gummies that she said were sent out by the German state of Lower Saxony’s Alternative for Germany party ahead of an election.

The party is aligned with far-right rhetoric, the BBC reported , and features a co-chair who once called for the “invasion of foreigners” and a party leader who once called the Berlin Holocaust memorial a “monument of shame.”

The AFD gummies’ package includes messages such as “there is an alternative” and “you just have to choose them,” according to Google Translate. The package features the party’s upward-pointing arrow logo.

But the gummies, apparently meant to represent the arrow, looked decidedly risque.

Müller later shared that the word “gummibärchen” — gummy bear — was trending in Germany on Wednesday.

Antonin Brousek, an AFD parliamentary leader in the Berlin House of Representatives, wrote on Facebook that the gummies were “completely unsuitable to seriously advertise our party,” according to Google Translate.

“Is that supposed to be put in your mouth? We’re just deeply ridiculous with this,” wrote Brousek, according to a translated post.

The gummies are set to be phased out, Der Spiegel reported .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

HuffPost

