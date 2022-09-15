ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

KDoc
5d ago

So this Insurrectionist’s sister wrote a letter to the judge asking for leniency, huh? Letter to sister: “too late, your brother did the Crime so your brother must do the Time”!!!

Dave G
5d ago

He wears that sweatshirt along with SS t-shirt to get attention, but now he thinks he's being treated unfairly because his clothing is getting attention?

El Cid
5d ago

What's wrong with these people? Have we lost our soul? We fought against this type of tyranny. Now, some glamorize it.

Salon

Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
The Baltimore Sun

Feds file notice of plans to seize Marilyn Mosby’s Florida condo if she’s convicted in perjury, mortgage fraud case

Federal prosecutors said in court filings that the government plans to try to seize Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Florida Gulf Coast vacation condo if she’s convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. The city’s top prosecutor is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two ...
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
CBS LA

Ohio man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for 12-year harassment campaign against actress Eva LaRue, her daughter

An Ohio man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for 12-year harassment campaign he conducted against "CSI: Miami" and "All My Children" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter.James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, was sentenced last Thursday to 40 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of mailing threatening communications, a count of threats by interstate communications, and two counts of stalking on April 28.Rogers stalked, threatened, and harassed LaRue and her daughter — who was 5 years old when the threats began — starting in March 2007 and until he was arrested in...
Boston

Inmates at prison where ‘Whitey’ Bulger died allegedly knew in advance he was coming

The notorious Boston gangster was allegedly beaten to death in a West Virginia prison in 2018. Although infamous Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed in prison in 2018, revelations about his death continue to surface. The latest development came this week, as prosecutors laid out a timeline of the circumstances surrounding Bulger’s death in a hearing regarding the men who were charged in connection with his murder.
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
