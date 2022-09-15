Paying his family is wrong as if her being penalized for defending herself. The judge is a horrible human. Or if he was following the law, the law must be changed
Glad she got so much from the go-fund-me page now maybe she can go to school with the money that is beyond the amount ordered by the judge
well the family should be embarrassed by what the man did to her and possibly other young girls no.matter what race by which they should get paid. she's a child and that should have never happened what wrong is he should have reported her initialed abuse.damn some men are disgraceful
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man who killed Wisconsin doctor, her husband gets life
Family of man in wheelchair killed by officer sues, alleging wrongful death
Sherri Papini, who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, is sentenced to 18 months in prison
Father who tortured his baby son so severely that the child lost both his legs will be kept in prison after Justice Secretary Dominic Raab blocked his scheduled release next month
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern
Sheriff Says Triple Murder-Suicide On North Dakota Farm Was The Result Of A ‘Dispute Between Brothers’
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school
James Coddington’s haunting last words revealed as he’s executed for beating Albert Hale to death with a hammer
IN THIS ARTICLE
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
'First class passengers are not immune': Woman sentenced to four months in prison and must pay over $9,000 to American Airlines after 'unruly and intimidating' behavior on diverted flight
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
One 90 Day Fiancé Couple Is Likely Divorcing Following Domestic Assault Charges And Cheating Scandal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police apologise for wrongful conviction of man executed 70 years ago
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot
Arizona prisoner alleges warden ordered 'inmate-on-inmate discipline,' hundreds of beatings
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
Utah small town's lone police officer alleges he was fired for giving mayor's son a traffic ticket: report
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
‘Sweetie Pie’ star found guilty in nephew’s shooting death
Kate Gosselin demands Jon pay $132K in back child support in new court filing after he claims she stole cash from kids
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 110