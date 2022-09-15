ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

MySanAntonio

Atlanta company to build 154 rental townhomes in San Antonio

An Atlanta-based company has begun construction on 154 built-to-rent townhomes, a booming segment of the U.S. property market. RangeWater Real Estate said the homes off Loop 1604 and O’Connor Road in north San Antonio will average 1,600 square feet and include plans with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
townandtourist.com

10 BEST Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio (Fresh, Spicy Flavors!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio is home to some of the best Mexican food restaurants outside of Mexico. Regional cuisines from south of the border and local taste influence the flavors that go into what makes these restaurants so unique.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio to make late-season run at 100 degrees this week

As if the summer wasn’t brutal enough, Mother Nature has decided to ignore the autumnal equinox (Thursday at 8:04 p.m.) and crank up the heat this week. It’s already been hot, but unfortunately, temperatures may climb even more. You can blame our our old friend, the heat-high. It disappeared in August, but instead of hitting the road for Fall, it’s opted to park itself over Texas this week.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Longhorns rise in coaches poll, drop a spot in AP Top 25 after UTSA win

Texas rose a spot to No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, voted on by college football coaches around the country. There wasn't much movement in the top 10 but there was plenty of shuffling in the rest of the polls with a number of big wins and upsets. Penn State claimed a 41-12 win over Auburn to jump eight spots to No. 15 and Oregon moved up six spots to No. 18 after dumping previously-ranked BYU 41-20.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic

Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
KSAT 12

Air Force software unit moves into San Antonio Light building

SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Air Force software development unit is the newest tenant at the historic San Antonio Light building. The 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron is charged to be the best in the world at delivering solutions for cyberspace operations. “This team here is ultimately building the software...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

