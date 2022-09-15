Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Texas leads the nation in number of books banned banned from school libraries
The study comes a month after San Antonio's NEISD was found to have banned more books than any other district in Texas.
KVUE
'Lured under false pretenses' | Bexar County sheriff investigating after migrants flown from San Antonio to Florida, Martha's Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his office is opening an investigation after he says migrants were "lured" away from the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio and flown to Florida and Massachusetts "under false pretenses." He said the sheriff's office believes that a Venezuelan migrant...
$230K in back wages recovered in Black’s Barbecue tip-sharing practice
The Department of Labor recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black's Barbecue after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers. That practice is not allowed by federal law.
MySanAntonio
Atlanta company to build 154 rental townhomes in San Antonio
An Atlanta-based company has begun construction on 154 built-to-rent townhomes, a booming segment of the U.S. property market. RangeWater Real Estate said the homes off Loop 1604 and O’Connor Road in north San Antonio will average 1,600 square feet and include plans with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The...
townandtourist.com
10 BEST Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio (Fresh, Spicy Flavors!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio is home to some of the best Mexican food restaurants outside of Mexico. Regional cuisines from south of the border and local taste influence the flavors that go into what makes these restaurants so unique.
KSAT 12
San Antonio to make late-season run at 100 degrees this week
As if the summer wasn’t brutal enough, Mother Nature has decided to ignore the autumnal equinox (Thursday at 8:04 p.m.) and crank up the heat this week. It’s already been hot, but unfortunately, temperatures may climb even more. You can blame our our old friend, the heat-high. It disappeared in August, but instead of hitting the road for Fall, it’s opted to park itself over Texas this week.
KSAT 12
At one last reunion, veterans of La Raza Unida political movement pass along their torch
SAN ANTONIO — Just off the historic West Side, where many of this city’s Mexican American civil rights fights were waged, the old Texans walked past unknowing college students and filed into the Durango Building. They were once deemed radicals on the front lines of the fight for...
San Antonio archbishop says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant busing 'offends God'
Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller’s comments come after Abbott dropped an additional 50 migrants off at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday.
tejanonation.net
‘Tejano Nation’ Radio Show expands at KLMO San Antonio, adds Mega 94.3 FM in Eagle Pass
The G Networks syndicated Tejano Nation radio show has expanded to add another time slot at KLMO-FM San Antonio and added Mega 94.3 (KHER-FM) in Eagle Pass, Texas, to the growing list of radio affiliates for the Tejano music and lifestyle radio program. The show originates from the Tejano Music...
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
KSAT 12
National group meets in SA to discuss prevention of firefighter deaths
SAN ANTONIO - – Kevin Woyjeck, 21, was one of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot firefighters killed while trapped in a fire in Arizona in 2013. Released in 2017, a movie called “Only the Brave” highlighted the men’s bravery, making Woyjecks father especially proud. “Kevin was...
elpasomatters.org
East El Paso voters key to flipping US House District 23, Democrat says
John Lira methodically worked his way through a Socorro neighborhood one early August evening, stopping at homes where voters had cast a Democratic primary ballot in years past. The retired Marine is hoping to get these far East El Paso County voters behind him this November, voters who he says...
Longhorns rise in coaches poll, drop a spot in AP Top 25 after UTSA win
Texas rose a spot to No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, voted on by college football coaches around the country. There wasn't much movement in the top 10 but there was plenty of shuffling in the rest of the polls with a number of big wins and upsets. Penn State claimed a 41-12 win over Auburn to jump eight spots to No. 15 and Oregon moved up six spots to No. 18 after dumping previously-ranked BYU 41-20.
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
KSAT 12
Times of trouble remind us Texas open government laws are here for everyone
Across the state, Texans are keeping a closer eye on their government. They’re asking questions and demanding information. There’s a renewed awareness of our transparency laws. Times of trouble can remind us all that the people have a right to know, and Texas certainly has been enduring months...
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Guess the rent of this 800-square-foot Southside San Antonio home
This home is 'cozy' in size. How much would you pay per month?
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
KSAT 12
Air Force software unit moves into San Antonio Light building
SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Air Force software development unit is the newest tenant at the historic San Antonio Light building. The 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron is charged to be the best in the world at delivering solutions for cyberspace operations. “This team here is ultimately building the software...
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
