CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has announced Lauren Schoenfeld has been selected to serve as the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP) Executive Director. Governor Gordon launched WIP to develop a resilient workforce and further focus Wyoming’s economic development efforts. The innovative collaboration brings the state’s higher education institutions and Community College Commission together with industry leaders and Executive branch agencies, including the Department of Workforce Services, the Wyoming Business Council and the Governor’s Office.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO