Man beaten, robbed in central Asheville
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and robbed Sunday morning in central Asheville.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville police think feedback initiative will improve transparency, service
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville residents will soon be able to offer police feedback after interactions with the department. Hendersonville Police Department is the third police department in the state and the first in Western North Carolina to launch the PowerEngage system, which allows feedback through short surveys. “We...
WLOS.com
Asheville group opposed to Duke Energy substation rebuild says they want more transparency
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group opposed to a Duke Energy substation plan in downtown Asheville has issued a response to a recent news release from the city. Friends of Lexington Avenue say they continue to call for transparency from the city and Duke over plans to replace the substation behind Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville. City officials say rebuilding the substation is "critical to power reliability of the area."
WLOS.com
More bike lanes coming to downtown Asheville this fall
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville is getting more bike lanes this fall. The lanes will be installed along parts of College Street and Patton Avenue. One lane will run between Spruce Street and Pritchard Park. A second lane will connect Pritchard Park and Biltmore Avenue. The project also...
WLOS.com
Rebuild of Jones Park Playground gets OK from school board
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A north Asheville playground that was torn down after a poor safety rating took another step closer to being rebuilt Monday night. The Asheville City Schools Board of Education approved an agreement to rebuild on the site of the former Jones Park Playground. Residents have...
WLOS.com
New business connects locals and tourists to Asheville's "ever-evolving" public art scene
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new business is connecting locals and tourists to Asheville's vibrant public art scene. Mountain Mural Tours takes guests on a two-hour journey to uncover the best of the city's under-the-radar graffiti, murals and sculptures. Longtime Asheville resident and entrepreneur Krista Stearns launched the business...
WLOS.com
UPDATE: South Carolina teenager safely located
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Michael Goss has been found and that he is OK. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are conducting an active search for 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss who has been missing since Monday morning, Sept. 19.
WLOS.com
Judge: Antitrust lawsuit against HCA, Mission Hospital can move forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A judge will allow part of a class-action antitrust lawsuit against HCA Healthcare to move forward. On Monday, Special Superior Court Judge Mark Davis' ruling found HCA behaved in anti-competitive practices regarding restraint of trade. However, HCA's request to dismiss motions regarding monopoly claims was...
WLOS.com
Wrongful death complaint filed by family of former Buncombe County inmate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a former Buncombe County inmate has filed a wrongful death complaint. Jacob Biddix was hospitalized and died after being in custody in 2020. His sister Devon Biddix claims the Buncombe County Detention Facility was repeatedly warned Biddix needed anti-seizure medication. The complaint...
WLOS.com
Developer has new plan for site of Enka clock tower -- and they could have competition
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer has a new plan for the site of the former American Enka Company and the beloved, historic Enka clock tower. Once rumored to be the future home of an Amazon distribution site, the land is now the focus of a new, larger proposal from Samet Corporation, which built the Amazon distribution facility in Mills River.
WLOS.com
The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
WLOS.com
Parents who have lost children to gun violence gather for 'Enough' rally
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Parents of gun violence victims organized a gathering in Pack Square Park Saturday, Sept. 17 to raise awareness for gun violence. “These kids don’t even have time to heal because they’re too busy losing friends and loved ones, saying 'RIP,'” said Javelin Duncan. “They haven’t had time to heal.”
WLOS.com
Traffic Alert: Some I-40 ramps in Haywood County to be closed this week
CLYDE, N.C. (WLOS) — Paving on Interstate 40 is causing some ramp closures. An ongoing project is requiring crews to intermittently close ramps on I-40 East and West at exit 27 (U.S. 74) starting Monday night, weather permitting. The closures will be scheduled 8 p.m.-7 a.m. the next day...
WLOS.com
Officer-involved shooting shuts down part of I-40 in Burke County, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy law enforcement presence lined Interstate 40 on Tuesday morning after authorities said an officer-involved shooting incident occurred on a section in Burke County. Officials confirmed with WSOC authorities were investigating an officer-involved shooting, with multiple agencies, including the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation...
WLOS.com
'Staff & inmates will be safer' Buncombe County jail contracts with new mail company
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One mountain detention center is reformatting its mail system for inmates in order to help stop dangerous contraband from getting through its doors. The Buncombe County Detention Center has contracted with TextBehind, an inmate mail management company that features an online website application and...
WLOS.com
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
WLOS.com
Record attendance likely as NC Mountain State Fair wraps up, organizers say
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — With the nice weather, crowds have flocked to the North Carolina Mountain State Fair during its 10-day run in western North Carolina -- and especially this final weekend, Sept. 17-18, 2022. On average, about 9,000 guests have attended the fair each day. Despite the rainy...
Marion man charged with gun crimes
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged a Marion man with gun crimes on Monday.
WLOS.com
Haywood County Schools to consider sports participation for homeschooled students
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been the position of Haywood County schools that a student must be enrolled full-time to participate in sports. But, COVID-19 contributed to a decrease in the overall student population by more than 500 when many families opted to homeschool. That drop has prompted district officials to take a fresh look at the policy.
WLOS.com
Asheville Mardi Gras reveals 2023 theme during reveal pool party downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The "Big Easy" is coming back to South Slope for the 16th annual Asheville Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras members hosted a theme reveal pool party Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17 at Aloft Asheville Downtown. The 2023 theme will be "Out of this World!" One organizer shared...
