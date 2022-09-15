ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

WLOS.com

Asheville group opposed to Duke Energy substation rebuild says they want more transparency

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group opposed to a Duke Energy substation plan in downtown Asheville has issued a response to a recent news release from the city. Friends of Lexington Avenue say they continue to call for transparency from the city and Duke over plans to replace the substation behind Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville. City officials say rebuilding the substation is "critical to power reliability of the area."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

More bike lanes coming to downtown Asheville this fall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville is getting more bike lanes this fall. The lanes will be installed along parts of College Street and Patton Avenue. One lane will run between Spruce Street and Pritchard Park. A second lane will connect Pritchard Park and Biltmore Avenue. The project also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Henderson County, NC
Asheville, NC
Henderson County, NC
WLOS.com

Rebuild of Jones Park Playground gets OK from school board

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A north Asheville playground that was torn down after a poor safety rating took another step closer to being rebuilt Monday night. The Asheville City Schools Board of Education approved an agreement to rebuild on the site of the former Jones Park Playground. Residents have...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

UPDATE: South Carolina teenager safely located

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Michael Goss has been found and that he is OK. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are conducting an active search for 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss who has been missing since Monday morning, Sept. 19.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Judge: Antitrust lawsuit against HCA, Mission Hospital can move forward

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A judge will allow part of a class-action antitrust lawsuit against HCA Healthcare to move forward. On Monday, Special Superior Court Judge Mark Davis' ruling found HCA behaved in anti-competitive practices regarding restraint of trade. However, HCA's request to dismiss motions regarding monopoly claims was...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Wrongful death complaint filed by family of former Buncombe County inmate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a former Buncombe County inmate has filed a wrongful death complaint. Jacob Biddix was hospitalized and died after being in custody in 2020. His sister Devon Biddix claims the Buncombe County Detention Facility was repeatedly warned Biddix needed anti-seizure medication. The complaint...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Parents who have lost children to gun violence gather for 'Enough' rally

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Parents of gun violence victims organized a gathering in Pack Square Park Saturday, Sept. 17 to raise awareness for gun violence. “These kids don’t even have time to heal because they’re too busy losing friends and loved ones, saying 'RIP,'” said Javelin Duncan. “They haven’t had time to heal.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Officer-involved shooting shuts down part of I-40 in Burke County, officials say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy law enforcement presence lined Interstate 40 on Tuesday morning after authorities said an officer-involved shooting incident occurred on a section in Burke County. Officials confirmed with WSOC authorities were investigating an officer-involved shooting, with multiple agencies, including the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Haywood County Schools to consider sports participation for homeschooled students

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been the position of Haywood County schools that a student must be enrolled full-time to participate in sports. But, COVID-19 contributed to a decrease in the overall student population by more than 500 when many families opted to homeschool. That drop has prompted district officials to take a fresh look at the policy.
WAYNESVILLE, NC

