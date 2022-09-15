Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westbendnews.net
One More Chance to Enter the Steam train tickets Raffle!
PAULDING – The John Paulding Historical Society is raffling two deluxe coach tickets for the sold out Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion on October 1. The tickets were generously donated by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, whose historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 will pull the excursion train.
westbendnews.net
Payne Celebrates 150 years
On Saturday, September 10-11, 2022, the Village of Payne Celebrated their Sesquicentennial with a full weekend of family activities. Saturday afternoon, there was a parade through town to the Payne Community Park. Pictured above are the Grand Marshals: Don Benschneider, “Mac” Brigner, Gary Cadwallader, Keith Carter, Ron Etzler, Roger Gerber, John Hall, Jim Henriott, Robert “Bob” Lichty, Jim Miller, Dr. Don Snyder, Nancy Speice.
WANE-TV
Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
hometownstations.com
Motorcyclists came out to help honor veterans with the Ride for Honor
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - If you saw a large group of motorcycles driving around the area Sunday, they were making sure that veterans get the recognition that they deserve. Around 200 people took part in the annual Ride for Honor, to raise money for the Flag City Honor Flight. The motorcyclists escorted a group of veterans on a 3-hour ride. Besides the ride, there was a chicken dinner, raffles, and an auction. All the proceeds will help send local veterans of the Vietnam War and older to Washington D.C. for free for one special trip.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn community comes together for cancer benefit
The Auburn community gathered for a fundraiser to help a 3-year-old boy with cancer.
WANE-TV
‘Man killer’: Remembering Fort Wayne’s forgotten speedway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Racing is in the blood of many Hoosiers. The Indy 500 has helped fuel a love for the sport unseen in many other places, but its history in the state derives much further north than the hallowed bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The...
ocj.com
New staff joining Ohio Ag Net/OCJ
It has been a busy a busy summer at Ag Net Communications, Inc. for many reasons, including the exciting addition of three new team members. We are welcoming back Joel Penhorwood. We are also welcoming two new marketing specialists to the team: Kristin Flowers from Henry County and Joe Everett from Shelby County.
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima News
John Grindrod: Moeller, Lynch, White: Saying goodbye to more than just summer
With fall’s commencement, for me, there’s always an urge to take some inventory of what transpired over the summer. There were the positives, such as warmer weather that comes as a welcome relief to all who call Ohio home. However, in assessing any season that slips away despite...
wfft.com
'It never should have happened:' Fort Wayne runners react to Eliza Fletcher killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s a question many women ask every time they step out their front doors: Am I safe?. This month we learned of another horrific–yet rare–scenario where the answer was no. Eliza Fletcher was on her morning run in Memphis when she...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect, causing death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 24-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been charged with six counts of neglect of a dependent after a child in her care died. Court documents say police were called to an apartment on May 1 for reports of a child not breathing. First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.
hometownstations.com
A record number of vehicles make "King" Car and Motorcycle show a success
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A record number of vehicles helped the “King” Car and Motorcycle Show raise funds for Lima Salvation Army Programs. There were over 160 cars, trucks, and motorcycles all over Faurot Park for the show. If you like custom cars, classic cars, or are just a fan of anything on wheels, the annual fundraising show had something for everybody. Besides the sharp-looking vehicles, there was live music on the stage all Sunday afternoon long. Organizers were not surprised that they had a record turnout for the 9th year of the car show, especially after losing someone this summer that has been a major part of it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Herd shocked at Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Oh. (WSAZ) - Football giveth and football taketh away. One week after winning at Notre Dame, the Marshall Thundering Herd lost at Bowling Green 34-31 in overtime. Marshall led 14-0 just 2 and a half minutes into the game but only scored twice more in regulation. In the...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Brett A. Gleason, 25, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $400 fine. Ashley N. Newland, 37, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of theft. Sentence: 90 days jail. 76 days suspended. $150 fine. Kenneth A. Richardson, 60, of Lima, pleaded no...
WANE-TV
7 pets die in late Saturday house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Drive around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
wktn.com
Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident
A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
abc57.com
13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
Van Wert motorcycle crash leaves one injured
VAN WERT — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jeremy Demoss, 48, of Payne was driving a black 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Route 224 near Convoy Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a ditch before entering a cornfield and overturning the motorcycle.
Woman hospitalized after DeKalb County crash
A Garrett woman, who police believe was driving under the influence of alcohol, was hospitalized Monday for back pain after she crashed her car in rural Dekalb County.
Comments / 0