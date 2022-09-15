Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A record number of vehicles helped the “King” Car and Motorcycle Show raise funds for Lima Salvation Army Programs. There were over 160 cars, trucks, and motorcycles all over Faurot Park for the show. If you like custom cars, classic cars, or are just a fan of anything on wheels, the annual fundraising show had something for everybody. Besides the sharp-looking vehicles, there was live music on the stage all Sunday afternoon long. Organizers were not surprised that they had a record turnout for the 9th year of the car show, especially after losing someone this summer that has been a major part of it.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO