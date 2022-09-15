ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

18-year-old man killed in Sapulpa car accident

SAPULPA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said an 18-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Sapulpa Monday morning. OHP said the white truck he was driving went of the roadway, rolled several times and came to a rest on the south side of State Highway 33 in between State Highway 48 and Interstate 44.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after

TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

19-year-old man killed in Creek County car accident

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 19-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Creek County Monday morning. OHP said Carson Boyle, of Cushing, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on State Highway 33 west of Kellyville when the truck left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to rest on the south side of the highway.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth

A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KTUL

Man stabbed after walking out of Tulsa convenience store

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was stabbed after walking out of the Peoria Foodland near 61st and Peoria Monday night. Tulsa police say the man walked out of the store and met with the suspect. The two walked around the corner where the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pryor Creek police rescue dog trapped in water system

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pryor Creek Police Department Officers Wright and Kiem responded to a dog trapped in the city's stormwater system on Sunday, September 18. PCPD says these officers went above and beyond to rescue the K9. However, they still need help identifying its owner. If anyone has...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Longtime Tulsa crossing guard pleads for job back

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We first met Joanne Gilmore seven years ago when she was raising awareness about the dwindling number of crossing guards. "There's a shortage, and we need more of us," she said in 2016. In March, we caught up with her again as she was lobbying...
TULSA, OK

