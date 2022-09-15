Read full article on original website
South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
KTUL
One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
18-year-old man killed in Sapulpa car accident
SAPULPA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said an 18-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Sapulpa Monday morning. OHP said the white truck he was driving went of the roadway, rolled several times and came to a rest on the south side of State Highway 33 in between State Highway 48 and Interstate 44.
FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after
TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
19-year-old man killed in Creek County car accident
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 19-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Creek County Monday morning. OHP said Carson Boyle, of Cushing, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on State Highway 33 west of Kellyville when the truck left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to rest on the south side of the highway.
19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
KTUL
Man stabbed after walking out of Tulsa convenience store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was stabbed after walking out of the Peoria Foodland near 61st and Peoria Monday night. Tulsa police say the man walked out of the store and met with the suspect. The two walked around the corner where the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest.
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
KTUL
Pryor Creek police rescue dog trapped in water system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pryor Creek Police Department Officers Wright and Kiem responded to a dog trapped in the city's stormwater system on Sunday, September 18. PCPD says these officers went above and beyond to rescue the K9. However, they still need help identifying its owner. If anyone has...
KTUL
Tulsa Tech, Ascension St. John to mimick mass casualty incident for emergency readiness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just months after the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital, another hospital in Green Country will be teaching nursing students how to handle an active shooter situation. Since the beginning of 2022, the United States has seen nearly 500 mass shootings. Ascension St. John Owasso...
Tulsa jewelry store owner arrested for stealing from customers
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Tulsa jewelry store owner, Paul Williams, after several people came forward in the past few months reporting stolen or missing jewelry. All victims pointed back to the same place; Jewelry Liquidation near 61st and Sheridan. In each case, the victims dropped off their...
Tulsa jewelry store owner accused of pawning off customers' jewelry
The Tulsa Police Department revealed new details Monday in the arrest of a jewelry store owner accused of stealing from his customers.
KTUL
Longtime Tulsa crossing guard pleads for job back
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We first met Joanne Gilmore seven years ago when she was raising awareness about the dwindling number of crossing guards. "There's a shortage, and we need more of us," she said in 2016. In March, we caught up with her again as she was lobbying...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that hospitalized woman
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital on Saturday night. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said Eften Pichardo was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Pointing a Deadly Weapon with Intent, Aggravated Assault and Battery and Threatening a Violent Act.
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
Crews continue work on Zink Dam in Arkansas River
Crews continue work on the Zink Dam, lake and pedestrian bridge in the Arkansas River across from the Gathering Place.
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
Final report released for plane crash that killed Tulsa orthodontist and family
TULSA, Okla. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the final report on a plane crash that claimed the life of four, including a Tulsa orthodontist, his wife and his son. On April 23, 2021, at about 5:00pm, a Piper PA-46-310P was destroyed in an accident near...
