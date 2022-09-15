Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Funds to Buy Ahead of a Promising Holiday Season
FDAGX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Portfolio (. FDCGX - Free Report) and Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio (. FSRPX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. Retail Sales Jump in August. The Commerce Department said on Aug 15 that retail sales rose 0.3%...
Fluke Announces SMFT-1000, Expanding Its Solar Toolkit Offerings
Fluke, a leading provider of safe, rugged, and reliable industrial tools and integrated software, today introduced the Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 (SMFT-1000), the latest addition to their expanding line of solar tools. The SMFT-1000 offers up-to-date hardware measurement capabilities with Fluke TruTest® Solar Software integration, simplifying data collection and reporting with a single tool. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005399/en/ The SMFT-1000 offers up-to-date hardware measurement capabilities with Fluke TruTest® Solar Software integration, simplifying data collection and reporting with a single tool. (Photo: Business Wire) The SMFT-1000 features:
Comments / 0