Fluke, a leading provider of safe, rugged, and reliable industrial tools and integrated software, today introduced the Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 (SMFT-1000), the latest addition to their expanding line of solar tools. The SMFT-1000 offers up-to-date hardware measurement capabilities with Fluke TruTest® Solar Software integration, simplifying data collection and reporting with a single tool. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005399/en/ The SMFT-1000 offers up-to-date hardware measurement capabilities with Fluke TruTest® Solar Software integration, simplifying data collection and reporting with a single tool. (Photo: Business Wire) The SMFT-1000 features:

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 MINUTES AGO