Northside traffic delays continue on I-95 at 8th Street

Jacksonville, Fl — Daily delays through the northside have been frustrating for drivers all week, and they are only getting worse.

Thursday morning, FDOT closed two left lanes of I-95 from 8th Street to south of West 5th Street. Bridge deck repairs are being made to the I-95 West 5th Street overpass that will likely continue through the end of next week.

The 8th Street on-ramp from I-95 southbound will also be closed, with traffic detours to either Myrtle Avenue North and Kings Road/Union Street or North Davis Street and State Street for I-95 southbound.

