Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Related
24-year-old man electrocuted after falling onto PATCO tracks at Center City station
The 24-year-old man fell onto the track area and came in contact with the electrified third rail, officials say.
Emergency work caused traffic mess on I-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania
The right and center lanes of I-95 south near Route 352 have reopened.
Cleanup starts nearly 4 months after fatal home explosion in eastern Pa.
Clean-up began Monday nearly four months after a fatal home explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Contractors and investigators picked through the wreckage and pulled out pieces of evidence, including a large propane tank and a stove, according to 6ABC. The home exploded on May 26 and killed four children and...
phl17.com
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after striking a tree on Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash in Northeast Philadelphia where a man died. The incident happened on the 7700 block of East Roosevelt Blvd around 2:45 am Saturday. According to police, a 35-year-old man driving a motorcycle northbound on the Blvd. struck a tree. Medics on the scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22
Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
fox29.com
Man sought in apparent unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man accused of at least two unprovoked attacks of teenage girls at different SEPTA stations in Philadelphia. The first attack, according to police, happened during the Friday morning rush hour on Sept. 9 at the Walnut-Locust Street Station. The 17-year-old victim was reportedly...
Police investigate string of robberies in Haverford Twp., Delaware County
Detectives say two suspects were driving a gray SUV and a weapon was visible during two of the robberies.
fox29.com
Police: String of robberies plague one road in Delaware County, armed suspects sought
DELAWARE COUNY - Authorities in a normally quiet Pennsylvania community are investigating a string of robberies involving men in ski masks approaching residents right outside their homes. The Haverford Township Police Department said one of the robberies happened last Friday night on County Line Road when an armed man emerged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
Missing woman last seen in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Thursday. Police say 27-year-old Kristen Touey was last seen on the 7000 block of Rutland Street around 12:21 am. She frequents West Philadelphia. Touey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy-blue...
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
Wawa offering $5,000 reward to find gunman wanted for robbing 2 Philadelphia stores
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward to find a gunman wanted for robbing two of its stores. Take a good look at this surveillance picture of the suspect below. Police say he robbed the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor avenue in Crescentville on Sept. 8.Then the same guy struck again three days later at the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.In both cases, he got away with a few hundred dollars.
fox29.com
Police: 2 injured in broad daylight Kensington double shooting
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a Saturday afternoon double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday. 24th District officers responded to the call and found two young men with gunshot wounds, when they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
These Are the Most Popular Airbnb Listings in, Near Philadelphia
The most popular Airbnb rentals within a short drive of Philadelphia include an Instagram-able 'Pretty in Pink' house in the city, a distinct mid-century home with a wavy roof just across the Delaware River, and a Miami-esque villa in the Poconos, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The uniqueness of some...
Police: Woman dead and man injured in North Philadelphia double shooting
A woman is dead and a man is injured after a double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday.
More red light cameras coming to Philly intersections
More Philadelphia intersections will soon get red light cameras designed to discourage drivers from going through red lights. A proposal from the Philadelphia Parking Authority calls for new cameras near the Rocky Statue on Eakins Oval at Kelly Drive, and three other places by January: 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at 628, 630, and 632 Master Street in Ludlow, Lower North Philadelphia
In September 2020, Philly YIMBY reported that permits have been filed for three single-family rowhouses at 628, 630, and 632 Master Street in Ludlow, Lower North Philadelphia. Today we look at the trio of three-story structures that have since been completed. According to permits, each building spans 1,363 square feet (or 2,045 square feet according to real estate listings, a figure that may be higher because of possible inclusion of a basement) and lists Universal Building & Construction as the contractor.
Suspects At Large After Armed Robbery Of Bucks County Gas Station: Police
Images have been released of two men who robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint in Bucks County, authorities said. The masked suspects walked into the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Route 309 and Hilltown Pike around 3 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, Hilltown Township police said. The...
Explosion at Quakertown home under investigation
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over a home at Route 313 and Thatcher Road in Quakertown.CBS3 was told the home partially exploded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured.
Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
Philadelphia Parking Authority to install several new red light cameras in the city
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heads up for drivers, Philadelphia is gearing up to add more red light cameras across the city. One of the most prominent locations is right outside the art museum.The light at Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval - right by the Rocky statue - will get a camera.The Philadelphia Parking Authority also plans to put new cameras at South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and J.F.K. Boulevard.The P.P.A. is just waiting for the mayor to sign off on the locations.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0