Tempe, AZ

ASU police arrest 3 for Tempe campus bomb threats

Tempe Independent
 5 days ago

Three men have been arrested in connection with the bomb threats that forced evacuations from several buildings Monday night at Arizona State University.

The men were booked on felony charges of interference/disruption of an educational institution and four misdemeanor charges, the ASU Police Department stated on its social media site.

ASU police received reports about 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, of several bomb threats at student residences on the Tempe campus and the Memorial Union.

After several hours of searching, police said no items were found. Students were allowed to return to the buildings at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

#Asu#Police#Bomb Threats
ABC 15 News

Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail

PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ
