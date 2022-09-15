ASU police arrest 3 for Tempe campus bomb threats

Three men have been arrested in connection with the bomb threats that forced evacuations from several buildings Monday night at Arizona State University.

The men were booked on felony charges of interference/disruption of an educational institution and four misdemeanor charges, the ASU Police Department stated on its social media site.

ASU police received reports about 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, of several bomb threats at student residences on the Tempe campus and the Memorial Union.

After several hours of searching, police said no items were found. Students were allowed to return to the buildings at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.