WTVCFOX
"We found child footprints:" Dispatch audio reveals tragic search for child in Sale Creek
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — There are still questions after a child was found dead at the base of a waterfall in Sale Creek Friday. Newly obtained dispatch audio reveals the tragic search leading up to finding the child. Deputies for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office say the child's body...
WTVCFOX
2 hurt after freightliner loses control on Dayton Mountain in Rhea County, THP says
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were injured when a freightliner lost control on Dayton Mountain Highway in Rhea County Monday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A 58-year-old man in a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling east down Dayton Mountain Highway when it turned over onto the driver's side while trying to turn a curve, THP says.
WTVCFOX
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
WTVCFOX
Gun found in truant student's backpack at the Howard School in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant student at the Howard School in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the...
WTVC
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
fox17.com
TBI offers $2,500 reward for help capturing wanted man from Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added a Chattanooga man to its most wanted list. And if you can help investigators find him, you'll be eligible for a $2,500 reward. A TBI tweet sent out Monday morning says investigators are looking for Ronald Spence, Junior.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Conducting a Juvenile Death Investigation
On Friday evening at approximately 7:00 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local fire, EMS, and rescue personnel responded to the 1200 block of Beck Road in Sale Creek for the report of two missing juveniles. It was believed the two juveniles wondered off near one of the trails near the bluff and a waterfall.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 19
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. The caller advised he was having trouble with his 15-year-old daughter. On scene police spoke with the complainants. They advised their 15-year-old child had assaulted one of them and damaged a window in the residence. Police learned that the female had assaulted one of the complainants following an argument about the juveniles cell phone by striking her multiple times. Police contacted the juvenile at which time she was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism. The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention center.
WTVCFOX
Market Street bridge closed Sunday for maintenance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, September 18, 2022 during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. From 8:00 a.m. EST to no later than 2:00 p.m. EST,...
WTVCFOX
Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
Grundy County Herald
Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit
A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth
PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Aquarium educator retires after 25 years
CHATANOOGA, Tenn — After spending 25 years at the Tennessee Aquarium one senior educator rings the retirement bell. Julia Gregory spent her wonderful time in Chattanooga making sure she left a wonderful splendor in relation to the nature world. During the course of Gregory career, she did spend a...
WTVCFOX
Birchwood man charged with shooting Collegedale ex-officer's retired K9 with shotgun
BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. — A man from Birchwood in Hamilton County faces animal cruelty charges after police say he shot a neighbor's dog with a shotgun. The neighbor in question is retired Collegedale Police officer, and the canine in question is a retired K9 officer. This incident happened last November,...
WTVCFOX
Friday Night Rivals! Sequatchie County vs Bledsoe County
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — Week six is here! This week we are traveling to Bledsoe County to air the Sequatchie County Indians and the Bledsoe County Warriors game. Sequatchie County is 4-1 on the year and Bledsoe County is 3-2 on the year. Can Sequatchie continue on with their...
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash
On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
WTVCFOX
"It's tough:" Ooltewah bakery owner talks Hurricane Fiona devastation, family's escape
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Five years after Hurricane Maria devastated areas like Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the countries are faced with another disaster: Hurricane Fiona. Now, we're hearing from people here in our area who have connections to the devastation. “Within five years is when you really start...
Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County
With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
WTVC
Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market! Come celebrate our farms and fresh picks of apples! The vendors love to join the harvest festival by making all things apple: apple pies, apple butter, apple strudel, and even apple candles and apple scented lotions. And don’t miss the works of featured artist Connie Roberts, as well as live music from Bryan Knispel and Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck.
