Tickets Available For OKC Zoo Brew
The exclusive OKC Zoo Brew event kicks off at 4 p.m. next Sept 30. For $70 each, visitors can obtain access to unlimited beer sampling and an after-hours experience at the Oklahoma City Zoo. The event is for visitors 21 or older, and concessions and food trucks will also be...
Can You Relate: Child Fevers
OKLAHOMA CITY - Sometimes it's hard to tell if your child is running a fever, or know what to do it they are. Can you relate?
Large Wildfire Takes Out Barn Near Langston University
A wildfire burned Monday afternoon in Logan County. The fire was reported near Hiwassee Road between County Road 76 to the north and College Avenue to the south. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire as it burned down one barn, but others area of the property were also on fire.
19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
City Of Bethany Hiring Across Multiple Positions
The city is looking to hire firefighters, policemen, trash collectors and more.
OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC
First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
State Health Department Holding Booster Seat Distribution Event
The State Department of Health is helping parents who are in need of a booster seat for their child. Nationally certified technicians will be at the OKC-County Health Department near I-35 and I-40 this Saturday to teach people who to properly use a booster seat. A limited number of booster...
No. 6 OU Routs Huskers 49-14 In 1st Game After Frost Firing
Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska 49-14 on Saturday in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost. The game was put on the schedule 10 years ago as the back end of a home-and-home series intended to...
Police Arrest Driver Going 111 Miles Per Hour
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police pulled over and arrested a driver near I-44 and North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. OCPD said drivers should obey traffic laws, or they will be pulled over and ticketed.
Mustang High School Student Attends Prestigious Music Program
When Alex Vo picked up the clarinet in sixth grade, he found his passion, and this summer he displayed that passion with some of the best musicians in the world. “So, when it came around in sixth grade, it was time to choose an instrument for band and I was just gravitated towards the clarinet,” said Vo.
