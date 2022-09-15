Read full article on original website
Rochester Area Detour Comes to an End
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detour in the Rochester area came to an end Tuesday morning. A MnDOT news release indicates the Hwy. 42/County Rd. 7 I-90 overpass south of Eyota reopened for traffic at 8 a.m. None of the exit and entrance ramps were closed, however traffic was not allowed to cross the bridge for over three weeks.
KIMT
North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
(ABC 6 News) – A crash has closed Highway 52 in both directions north of Zumbrota Monday evening. Highway 52 is closed between County 50 Boulevard (near Wanamingo) and County 1 Boulevard (3 miles south of the Cannon Falls area). According to MnDOT, traffic will be detoured for the...
THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota
Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
Trial Underway for Accused Rochester Machete Attacker
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Rochester man accused of attacking several women with a machete. 23-year-old Omar Maani faces three counts counts of second-degree assault in connection with a July 7 incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments in which Maani allegedly chased and attacked several women with a machete-style knife. The criminal complaint says he pursued the women after he fell asleep during a gathering at his apartment and woke up around 2:30 a.m. and became upset because he could not find his vape pen.
Body found in Iowa river identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa -- A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday.
Hobbit House for Sale 80 Minutes from Rochester, Minnesota
You know those houses built in the side of hills in movies like The Hobbit? You could be a proud owner of your very own hobbit house over in western Wisconsin! It's about 80 minutes from Rochester, MN, and is also a pretty good deal so you won't have to spend an arm and a leg to get this awesome house.
KAAL-TV
Cub Foods fight leads to drug arrest
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of displaying a gun in a parking lot fight was charged with 3rd-degree controlled substance crimes after law enforcement allegedly found M30 pills on his person. Rochester police responded to the parking lot of Cub Foods at about 2:30 p.m. on...
Public Hearing Set for Future of Soldiers Field in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents will have opportunities to share their thoughts on the proposed future of golf and other amenities at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. A public hearing concerning the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the future of municipal golf in Rochester is set for Tuesday...
KAAL-TV
Jackknifed Semi Causes Travel Delays in Rochester Thursday morning
(ABC 6 NEWS) – Crews responded to a semi rollover early Thursday morning. The semi rolled over near the Hwy 52 and Civic Center drive exit. The driver was conscious and not injured according to Rochester Police. The semi was filled with turkeys which have been moved off the...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman falls prey to phone, gift card scam
(ABC 6 News) – A 76-year-old Rochester woman sent $1,400 in gift card codes to a phone scammer, according to Rochester police. Police say the woman received a call from a stranger who told her she had won $9,000, but needed to pay a small fee to receive the money.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced on arson, DANCO violation
(ABC 6 News) – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and setting fire to her Pine Island home was sentenced to four years in prison. 52-year-old Michael Drury of Rochester pleaded guilty to first-degree arson back in August as part of a plea agreement. Monday, he was sentenced...
Popular Store in Australia is Now Open in Rochester
A popular store that started in Australia just opened up its second store in Minnesota! If you are needing clothes for kids, The Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota is now home to another adorable clothing store for kids!. Last year, when The Children's Place closed at The Apache Mall in...
Faribault Weekend Shooting Stems From Botched Drug Deal
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a News Release Monday afternoon about a shooting with injuries that occurred Saturday night. Sherwin says the investigation into what led to the shooting in Teepee Tonka Park not far from the historic Viaduct is ongoing. However, the News Release states, "At the hospital,...
4 Southeast Minnesota Men Competing for the Best Mullet in the US
We're back again with more of the best mullets in the country! Earlier this summer there was a competition for the best kid mullet in the country and a Wisconsin kid won the competition. Now we're looking at the adults' category and there are 4 dudes from southeast Minnesota in the competition, 20 from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
Rochester Police Report Arrest of Man Wielding Replica Handgun at Cub
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers arrested a man accused of waiving a replica handgun at Cub Foods over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the grocery store on the report of a disturbance around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers reported seeing a large crowd gathered near the store entrance. That’s where they arrested 21-year-old Eugene Washington of Rochester by ordering him to the ground and removing the replica firearm from his person.
iheart.com
Iowa DCI is Investigating a Death in Worth County
(Northwood, IA) -- The Iowa DCI is working with Worth County investigators after a Northwood woman’s body was found in Shell Rock River. Worth County Sheriff’s Department says Melissa Jo Olson was found dead in the river on Friday. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Special...
KIMT
One injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt during a three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 52, north of 19th Street in Rochester, just before 3:30 pm. Vehicles driven by Patricia Jo Kronebusch, 65 of Rochester, and Elizabeth Marie Amundson, 20 of Oronoco,...
