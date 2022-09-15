Read full article on original website
2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible First Look Review: Seventh Heaven
Few things are as American as the Ford Mustang, but the original pony car has now been around for almost sixty years. With six generations under its belt, the Blue Oval has found ways to up its game with the launch of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang recently. This comes at a time when many manufacturers are focused on cutting down on emissions-heavy power plants, so the automaker seemingly flies in the face of that by giving us the V8-powered Mustang GT in both coupe and convertible guises with more power than ever before. And with edgy new styling and an interior to wow the younger crowd, the drop-top Mustang will likely sell in high numbers. Internally dubbed the S650, it might only be a heavily revised version of the old car, but that won't diminish its light at all in a world where combustion is a four-letter word for all but the most committed gearheads.
Meet The Most Aerodynamic Car Ever Built
0.175. That just sounds like a few numbers to most of us. To the folks a Lightyear, it's a very important, very small number. As of now, that figure represents the lowest drag coefficient a car has ever achieved. More specifically, it's a record that now belongs to Lightyear. For reference, the previous record was 0.200, held by the Mercedes EQS.
2024 Ford Mustang Coupe
Ford fans weren't exactly jumping for joy a few years ago when the sixth-generation model arrived with an available four-cylinder engine. A four-pot under the hood of the American icon simply didn't seem right, but more open-minded enthusiasts soon realized that the EcoBoost deserved more credit than it got. For this, the seventh-gen Mustang Coupe, there is a new 2.3-liter EcoBoost to go along with edgier styling, a digital cockpit inspired by fighter jets, and many tasty performance upgrades. With the current Dodge Challenger aging - and imminently going electric - and the future of the Chevrolet Camaro up in the air, the all-new Mustang looks to be leading the conventionally-powered muscle car realm for another good few years.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: A One-Horse Race
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is here. Much has changed since the first Mustang made its mark on the motoring world as we've watched electrification and connected technologies drastically change some of the fundamentals of modern automobiles. Even so, the new Mustang is refreshingly old-school with its mighty V8 and manual gearbox.
