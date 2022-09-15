Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in red, energy sector falls 2.96%
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.40% down to end at 6,747.00 points today (16 September 2022). Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.14% and 9.56% over the last 52 weeks. Energy was the worst performing sector losing 2.96% followed by Industrials sector which closed 2.45% lower.
Asian shares slip lower following broad decline on Wall St
Asian shares fell Monday after another week of sizable losses on Wall Street, as investors braced for another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices rose while U.S. futures declined. On Friday, a stark warning Friday from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq lost almost 1%. The Dow lost almost half a percent. Markets have been on edge because of stubbornly high inflation and the increases in interest rates being used to fight it. The fear is that the Fed and other central banks might overshoot their policy targets, triggering a recession.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists TSX tech stocks to watch for long-term
As of September 15, 2022, the tech sector was down by 38.054 per cent year-to-date (YTD). The TSX tech stocks faced a correction in the years 2021 and 2022. With higher interest rates, the companies are bound to borrow more money, thereby increasing the costs. The TSX tech stocks sector...
Comments / 0