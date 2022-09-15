Earl Douglas Finley, 83 of Trenton, Missouri passed away on September 17, 2022, at Liberty Hospital. Doug was born on September 30, 1938, to parents Earl Revis Finley and Pauline Naomi Potter. He graduated from Trenton High School and has an Associate’s Degree from NCMC. He was a Corpsman in the United States Navy after the Navy he was a foreman at Donaldson and ran a small farm. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Chillicothe Friendship no. 89.

TRENTON, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO