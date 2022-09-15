Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman
The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Trenton man charged with leaving the scene of an accident
A Trenton man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in which police said property damage exceeded $1,000. Twenty-six-year-old Bradley Eugene Simpson was arrested by police on Saturday. Bond is $2,000 cash with Simpson scheduled on September 27th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
ktvo.com
Man charged with assaulting Macon County woman multiple times
EXCELLO, Mo. — A northern Missouri suspect is charged with multiple crimes following a weekend assault. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies responded to an address in Excello on Sunday to investigate a 911 hang-up call. While on his way, the deputy learned a woman...
lewispnj.com
CANCELED - State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Kirksville Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 2206 N. Baltimore Street, Kirksville, MO at 10:50 AM on 09/19/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Frankie Hill, a white, male, age 74, hgt 5'10, 185 lbs, gray hair, brown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
khqa.com
Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Seriously Injured In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Chillicothe man was left with serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Carroll County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72-year-old Chillicothe resident Danny E. Baxter was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor-trailer on Carroll County Route U at U.S. 65 Highway at 9:20 A.M. Wednesday when his truck went off the roadway and overturned.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: David Warren Streiff
David Warren Streiff, age 39, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence. David was born the son of Allen and Laurie (Simmons) Streiff on September 2, 1983, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 2002 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He then earned his Associates Degree in Business from North Central Missouri College, Trenton, Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Grundy County Emergency Responders test their skills during mass casualty simulation
On Saturday, September 17, Grundy County emergency responders tested their response to a mass casualty incident. As shown by the train crash earlier this year near Mendon, disaster can strike anywhere, and preparing for such an incident is critical. Despite being shortened by lightning, the event was a success, and lessons learned will help all responders in the future.
kttn.com
Chillicothe man life-flighted to Liberty Hospital after big rig overturns
A Chillicothe man sustained serious injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned in Carroll County on Wednesday morning, September 14th. An air ambulance life-flighted 72-year-old Danny Baxter to Liberty Hospital. The truck traveled east on Route U before running off the road at Highway 65 and overturning. The truck was totaled...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge After Saturday Arrest
A traffic stop Saturday night in Caldwell County turned into a felony drug arrest for a Chillicothe woman. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Chillicothe resident Madison D. Lowrey at 9:38 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was also cited for speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
kttn.com
Calamity Jane Days Car Show officials announce winners
There were 72 entries in the car show held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Calamity Jane days in Princeton. 1st Place: Terry and Diana Raines, Spickard, MO 1925 Ford Model. 1st Place: Cole Septic, Trenton, MO 1956 Chevy Bel- Air. 2nd Place: Ben Woodson, Trenton, MO 1959 Chev impala.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBUR
Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.
Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
kttn.com
Keith Vandevender to retire from Grundy Electric Cooperative after 33 years
Keith Vandevender began his Grundy Electric career as an Apprentice Lineman on December 1, 1989. He earned his Journeyman status in 1993. In 1995, Keith was promoted to Lead Lineman of a construction crew. Keith served members over the next 25 years restoring outages, working with his crew on construction...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Macon receives promotion to corporal
Trooper Chad D. Primm is being promoted to the rank of corporal effective October 1, 2022. He will be designated assistant zone commander of Zone 3, Linn, and Chariton counties. Primm was appointed to the Patrol on January 8, 2006. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Carole Jean Payne
Carole Jean Payne, 85, St. Joseph, MO (formerly of Trenton, MO) passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at a St. Joseph, MO nursing home. She was born on March 11, 1937, in Albany, Missouri the daughter of Glenn and Virginia (Dills) Miller. On January 3, 1955, she married Lloyd Dale Payne in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Earl Douglas Finley
Earl Douglas Finley, 83 of Trenton, Missouri passed away on September 17, 2022, at Liberty Hospital. Doug was born on September 30, 1938, to parents Earl Revis Finley and Pauline Naomi Potter. He graduated from Trenton High School and has an Associate’s Degree from NCMC. He was a Corpsman in the United States Navy after the Navy he was a foreman at Donaldson and ran a small farm. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Chillicothe Friendship no. 89.
kchi.com
Drug Arrest In Chillicothe
A woman was arrested by Chillicothe police following a report of suspicious activity Saturday morning in the 300 block of Clay Street. According to the report a woman was seen entering a condemned house at about 8:40 am. The officers located the woman who was arrested for alleged trespassing, burglary, and possession of narcotics packaged for delivery.
kttn.com
Doug Tye elected to Foundation Trust for THS/THS Alumni Association Board of Directors
A former Trenton resident has returned home and is the newest member of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Alumni Association Board of Directors. Doug Tye grew up in Trenton, attended Trenton schools, and graduated from THS in 1975. He attended Trenton Junior College and graduated from the University of Missouri – Columbia in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with an emphasis in accounting,
kttn.com
Dewey Elementary School in Chillicothe is one of Seven Missouri schools to earn National Blue Ribbon recognition
Seven of Missouri’s Gold Star Schools for 2022 have also been recognized as U.S. Department of Education (USED) National Blue Ribbon Schools. The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes individual schools for either their outstanding academic achievement (top 15 percent in the state based on English and mathematics assessment scores and graduation rates) or their performance at high academic levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.
Comments / 0