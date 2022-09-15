Read full article on original website
Christina Andrade Melly named 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year
Christina Andrade Melly, an English teacher at Ritenour High School in the Ritenour School District, was selected by a committee of her peers and education partners across the state as the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year. She becomes the 54th Missouri Teacher of the Year since the program’s inception in 1957.
Dewey Elementary School in Chillicothe is one of Seven Missouri schools to earn National Blue Ribbon recognition
Seven of Missouri’s Gold Star Schools for 2022 have also been recognized as U.S. Department of Education (USED) National Blue Ribbon Schools. The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes individual schools for either their outstanding academic achievement (top 15 percent in the state based on English and mathematics assessment scores and graduation rates) or their performance at high academic levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.
Audio: Another attempt at legalizing sports betting in Missouri
Another attempt at legalizing sports betting in Missouri. A state House committee held a hearing Monday on a bill that would allow Missouri adults to place bets on sporting events. The state Legislature’s special session that is underway does not include a bill to legalize sports betting and Governor Mike...
Obituary & Services: Carole Jean Payne
Carole Jean Payne, 85, St. Joseph, MO (formerly of Trenton, MO) passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at a St. Joseph, MO nursing home. She was born on March 11, 1937, in Albany, Missouri the daughter of Glenn and Virginia (Dills) Miller. On January 3, 1955, she married Lloyd Dale Payne in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death.
Florida man pleads guilty in Missouri to $223,000 money laundering conspiracy
A Homosassa, Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $223,000 money-laundering conspiracy, which was part of an email hacking scheme that targeted a program at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., as well as victims in Tennessee and Idaho. Franklin D. Huggins, 54, pleaded guilty before U.S....
Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case
(Missouri Independent) – Two Newton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies, and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
Six Mongols Motorcycle Club members found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, including murder
A federal jury convicted six Tennessee men Friday for racketeering conspiracy and other charges involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and other crimes, all stemming from their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club (Clarksville Mongols). The seventh man from Kentucky, who was not a member of the...
21 indicted in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking tonspiracies
Twenty-one individuals have been indicted in federal court in Boston in connection with their alleged roles in drug trafficking organizations that distributed cocaine and fentanyl throughout the North Shore and Central Massachusetts. The following defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute...
