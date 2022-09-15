ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Georgia state gas average falls 7 cents over the week: AAA

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia gas prices are down an average of 7 cents compared to a week ago, according to AAA. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That state average is 7 cents less than a week ago and 29 cents less than last month.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Analysis finds Texas leads nation in banning books from school libraries

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — A new report finds Texas is number one in the nation in getting books banned from school libraries. The analysis of book bans was done by PEN America, a free speech association for publishers and writers. Their research paints Texas as dark red for the number of book bans last year.
TEXAS STATE
WTGS

RESULTS: More than 42% of SC students failing history in 2022 End-of-Course Assessment

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 End-of-Course Assessment and Ready to Work exams Monday. The End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) tests high school core courses and is taken in middle school for high school credit. The department said the examination documents students’ mastery of academic standards and counts for 20% of the calculation in a student’s final grade for gateway courses.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy