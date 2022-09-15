ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WTGS

I-16 ramp to Garden City closed for vehicle that went off roadway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The ramp to Interstate 16 from Interstate 516 headed toward Garden City is momentarily closed, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD announced the ramp is closed due to a vehicle that went off the roadway. There are no reported injuries, but closures are in place while crews remove the vehicle.
GARDEN CITY, GA
WTGS

Body found at Daffin Park in Savannah, police confirm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A body has been located at Daffin Park, according to police. Police have been investigating since 7:40 a.m. Our crew on scene confirmed with Savannah police that there are currently no obvious signs of foul play, but that they are continuing their investigation. There are...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah Police Dept. terminates officer following domestic-related incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — SPD announced they have terminated an officer after he was arrested on Monday for a domestic-related incident that occurred earlier this month, according to officials. Keith Lamarcus Roland, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts, according to a record...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Bluffton residents participate in 33rd Annual River Sweep

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The town of Bluffton joined South Carolina residents across the state in the 33rd Annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep on Saturday. This is the state’s largest, one-day, volunteer litter cleanup of beaches, marshes, and waterways. This is the 14th year that the town of Bluffton...
BLUFFTON, SC
WTGS

Savannah nonprofits ask for support as inflation persists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As inflation drives costs up, nonprofit leaders say more people are turning to their organizations for support. Katie Griffith runs Over the Moon, a Savannah-based non-profit which helps provide diapers and feminine products to community members in need. Over The Moon just started its annual...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Home, garage destroyed in fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vacationing family will not have a home to return to following an overnight fire near Walterboro. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Nunuville Road to find a house and detached two-car garage heavily involved in flames, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The roofs of both buildings had collapsed by the time crews arrived.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Convicted felon arrested after police chase in Bryan County: sheriff's office

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A man was arrested in Bryan County on Sunday after he led a traffic team on a police chase. According to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office, a traffic team conducted a traffic stop at 1:03 p.m. on Highway 17 in Richmond Hill. After a deputy asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the driver left the scene.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

'This church is here to stay:' local church celebrates 100 years

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — First Baptist Church in Port Wentworth commemorated its 100-year anniversary on Sunday with a special service and centennial celebration. Pastor Paul Mongin said that over the last century, the church and its members have been involved in many local groups, which makes community outreach a central aspect of the church.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WTGS

A priceless gift: Memorial Health hosts NICU reunion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Memorial Health Children’s Hospital hosted a neonatal intensive care unit reunion on Saturday to celebrate all of the babies, kids, and adults that were NICU patients. Many families showed up to play games, win prizes and show their love and support for the doctors...
SAVANNAH, GA

