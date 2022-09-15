ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

City of Baytown - Government Honoring our Heroes: Officer Nicholas Lewin's Life Saving Award

 5 days ago

Baytown Police

​Honoring our Heroes: Officer Nicholas Lewin

Every member of the Baytown Police Department goes to work with the same goal, of serving and protecting our community, every day. That means every day has the potential to save a life. That day came for Officer Nicholas Lewin on June 5, 2022.
Officer Lewin responded to a troubling call just after midnight.
When he arrived, Officer Lewin found a man threatening to hang himself from a tree.
Sadly, the man was in the tree with a rope around his neck.

