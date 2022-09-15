Read full article on original website
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Paul Finebaum Predicting Major College Football Coach Firing
Paul Finebaum thinks the writing is on the wall for Bryan Harsin at Auburn. The ESPN college football analyst doesn't see Harsin lasting much longer at Auburn. The Tigers were shellacked by Penn State, 41-12, on Saturday night. Finebaum says it feels like it's over for Harsin at Auburn. “Yes,...
Deion Sanders Being Suggested For One SEC Program
Deion Sanders continues to build down at Jackson State, quickly turning the Tigers into one of top FCS programs in the country in two short years. Power-5 programs (and even the NFL for that matter) have to have taken notice. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee thinks the SEC may come calling.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3
Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
Brian Kelly Sends A Clear Message About LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
Brian Kelly has LSU football getting back on track following its Week 1 loss to Florida State. The Tigers won their first SEC game of the season this Saturday night, beating Mississippi State 31-16. Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 210 yards and one touchdown. He added 93 yards and one more score on the ground.
CBS Sports predicts the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 of college football
Even though Week 3 didn’t quite live up to Week 2 of college football, there was still plenty of exciting action. The slate wasn’t as loaded as last weekend, but some close games and a couple of intriguing top 25 matchups led the way on Saturday. Following the action, CBS Sports has predicted the AP Top 25 after Week 3.
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Major Program's Fan Base On Twitter
UCLA's football program has seen comically bad turnouts of late and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit just doesn't understand how it can even happen. Piggybacking on UCLA alum Troy Aikman's post regarding the matter, Herbie echoed the Hall of Famer's sentiments, calling the situation "embarrassing." "Troy- How is this even possible???" the...
Miami Fans Are Not Happy With Mario Cristobal: Fans React
Miami fans finally understand why Oregon fans were not upset when Mario Cristobal departed Eugene for Coral Gables last year. Cristobal has made a number of questionable clock-management decisions vs. No. 24 Texas A&M this Saturday night. To make matters worse, his offense came away with just three field goals...
Fans Are Crushing Marcus Freeman For His Postgame Message This Saturday
Marcus Freeman began his Notre Dame tenure by losing his first three games. One of those losses came at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd. However, Freeman and the Fighting Irish may have turned a corner this Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame squeaked past a tough Cal team, deflecting a hail-mary attempt at the buzzer to come out with a 24-17 victory.
Look: This Scott Frost Stat Is Going Viral After Nebraska's Loss
On Saturday, Nebraska football embarked on its first game in the post-Scott Frost era. In a home matchup against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, the Cornhuskers fell in a massive 49-14 blowout. During his disappointing head coaching career in Lincoln, Frost earned a notorious reputation for losing in close games....
College Football standings 2022: Georgia, Ohio State sit on top of college football
Before diving into the college football games today and the latest top 25 college football rankings, it’s important to know
Report: Texas A&M Suspends 4 Players For Today's Game Against Miami
Four members of Jimbo Fisher's Aggies won't see the field for Saturday's game vs. Miami. Per 247Sports, it's confirmed that "Texas A&M true freshmen WR Evan Stewart, WR Chris Marshall, CB Denver Harris and CB Smoke Bouie are not expected to play today due to violations of team rules." It's...
D.J. Lagway, 2024 5-star quarterback, trims list to 10
In the world of college football recruiting the quarterback position seems to take shape earlier than any other every year. Taking a major step forward, Willis High School (Texas) five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway trimmed his list from over 30 scholarship offers to to 10 suitors Sunday - Alabama, ...
Tim Tebow reveals advice he would give Urban Meyer regarding openings at Nebraska, Arizona State
A blue blood College Football team has a head coach opening, so naturally, Urban Meyer is rumored as a name in the mix for the job. Despite the controversy during his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer still isn’t counted out of the job. In Tim Tebow’s appearance...
Oregon apologizes after student section chants 'F--- the Mormons' during win over No. 12 BYU
The University of Oregon released a statement on Sunday apologizing to BYU after a video surfaced on social media showed the school's student section chanting "F--- the Mormons" during Saturday's 41-20 win over the Utah university. "The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from...
Broncos beat Texans, but Russell Wilson's ugly start is the bigger story after Week 2 of 2022 NFL season
Broncos Country, let's panic? Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, it's probably unfair to write off any player or team, let alone a player and team working together for the first time. It is, however, fair to note just how ugly Denver's big quarterback gamble has looked now that Russell Wilson has rocked orange as Mile High's signal-caller both at home and on the road. Make no mistake: Russ and the Broncos won on Sunday against the Texans, and winning cures all, as they say. But was it supposed to be this hard?
ESPN releases updated projections for every bowl game, College Football Playoff after Week 3
Week 3 has come and gone, and the page has now turned to Week 4 in college football. The first few weeks of the season have already featured plenty of upsets and surprises throughout the nation, leading to major changes in the latest bowl projections from ESPN. During Week 3,...
ESPN releases updated FPI Top 25 following Week 3
Week 3 of college football is in the books, and all eyes are now on Week 4. Before we get there, though, updated rankings are being released following the latest weekend of action. On Sunday, ESPN released updated FPI Top 25 rankings with some big changes. No teams ranked in...
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
