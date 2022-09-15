ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Being Suggested For One SEC Program

Deion Sanders continues to build down at Jackson State, quickly turning the Tigers into one of top FCS programs in the country in two short years. Power-5 programs (and even the NFL for that matter) have to have taken notice. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee thinks the SEC may come calling.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Major Program's Fan Base On Twitter

UCLA's football program has seen comically bad turnouts of late and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit just doesn't understand how it can even happen. Piggybacking on UCLA alum Troy Aikman's post regarding the matter, Herbie echoed the Hall of Famer's sentiments, calling the situation "embarrassing." "Troy- How is this even possible???" the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Miami Fans Are Not Happy With Mario Cristobal: Fans React

Miami fans finally understand why Oregon fans were not upset when Mario Cristobal departed Eugene for Coral Gables last year. Cristobal has made a number of questionable clock-management decisions vs. No. 24 Texas A&M this Saturday night. To make matters worse, his offense came away with just three field goals...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Scott Frost
The Spun

Fans Are Crushing Marcus Freeman For His Postgame Message This Saturday

Marcus Freeman began his Notre Dame tenure by losing his first three games. One of those losses came at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd. However, Freeman and the Fighting Irish may have turned a corner this Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame squeaked past a tough Cal team, deflecting a hail-mary attempt at the buzzer to come out with a 24-17 victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Scott Frost Stat Is Going Viral After Nebraska's Loss

On Saturday, Nebraska football embarked on its first game in the post-Scott Frost era. In a home matchup against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, the Cornhuskers fell in a massive 49-14 blowout. During his disappointing head coaching career in Lincoln, Frost earned a notorious reputation for losing in close games....
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Appalachian State#Sports Experts#American Football#Texas A M#Georgia Southern#Notre Dame#Caesars Sportsbook#Cornhuskers#Cbs Sports#Siriusxm#Sportsline
Scorebook Live

D.J. Lagway, 2024 5-star quarterback, trims list to 10

In the world of college football recruiting the quarterback position seems to take shape earlier than any other every year. Taking a major step forward, Willis High School (Texas) five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway trimmed his list from over 30 scholarship offers to to 10 suitors Sunday - Alabama, ...
FOOTBALL
CBS Sports

Broncos beat Texans, but Russell Wilson's ugly start is the bigger story after Week 2 of 2022 NFL season

Broncos Country, let's panic? Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, it's probably unfair to write off any player or team, let alone a player and team working together for the first time. It is, however, fair to note just how ugly Denver's big quarterback gamble has looked now that Russell Wilson has rocked orange as Mile High's signal-caller both at home and on the road. Make no mistake: Russ and the Broncos won on Sunday against the Texans, and winning cures all, as they say. But was it supposed to be this hard?
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
On3.com

ESPN releases updated FPI Top 25 following Week 3

Week 3 of college football is in the books, and all eyes are now on Week 4. Before we get there, though, updated rankings are being released following the latest weekend of action. On Sunday, ESPN released updated FPI Top 25 rankings with some big changes. No teams ranked in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD

Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday

Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy