ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How Apple Stock Could Sink 21%: Analyst Report

By Daniel Martins
The Apple Maven
The Apple Maven
 5 days ago

Nearly all analysts on Wall Street believe that owning Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is a good idea. But one bearish expert stands out from the crowd – we have talked about ItauBBA’s Thiago Kapulskis and his underperform thesis on AAPL recently.

The analyst, in fact, thinks that Apple shares could decline 21% from current levels to $122. Today, I review how this could happen, in his opinion, and why the ItauBBA team of researchers cut its price target on AAPL following the announcement of the iPhone 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAvkV_0hwPzOka00
Figure 1:  How Apple Stock Could Sink 21%: Analyst Report Unsplash

(Read more from Apple Maven: Apple’s iPhone 14 Launch: The Biggest Surprise For Investors)

AAPL: the core of the bear thesis

Upon launching his coverage of Apple, Mr. Kapulskis supported his bearish stance towards the company’s stock based on the following key factors:

  • The end of monetary easing should introduce to the economy “significant headwinds in the next few quarters”.
  • “Innovation has been more incremental than disruptive since Steve Job’s death”. Thiago believes that the company’s growth opportunities could be more limited to price hikes and upsell moves.
  • Apple’s P/E is richer than Microsoft’s (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and those of many SaaS companies, which could be unsustainable.

iPhone 14: a negative catalyst?

On September 7, Apple launched the iPhone 14 and a couple other product updates, including a new Watch and AirPods Pro. Most analysts saw the event as a positive for Apple stock, especially after some of them saw that demand for the new smartphone has been quite strong out of the gates.

ItauBBA sees things a bit differently. The analyst and his team noted that Apple refrained from raising the price of the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, when most experts expected the company to do so by $100. Last week, I talked about the negative implications of maintaining prices unchanged during a period of rising producer and consumer prices.

Mr. Kapulskis thinks that lack of a price bump “is evidence that demand is weakening, particularly in developed regions”. Should he be right, Apple could be hit twice: (1) lower volume sold (2) at a price that is relatively reduced YOY, in inflation-adjusted terms.

The ItauBBA team quantified the impact of flat prices and rising COGS on Apple’s gross margin. In a nutshell, product margins could contract by 220 bps YOY in a base case scenario, which in turn has led Thiago to lower his EPS estimate by 11%.

The Apple Maven’s take

Apple stock is currently down 15% from the early January peak. Should the share price dip to $122, as Mr. Kapulskis believes will be the case, the drawdown would reach 33%.

Such a dip would be, to an extent, “business as usual” for AAPL. The chart below shows that Apple has corrected this much (and beyond) about five times since the start of the century. Therefore, history suggests that a large correction ahead is certainly possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJUwY_0hwPzOka00
Figure 2: AAPL's drawdowns since 2000. DM Martins Research

For such a decline to happen, I believe that the whole stock market would need to turn sour. AAPL represents about 7% of the S&P 500, and it is hard to imagine the share price sinking another 20%-plus without the entire equities index doing so as well.

So, to me, the macroeconomic risks associated with lingering inflation, rising interest rates and deteriorating consumer sentiment are the most relevant. In a worst case scenario, the iPhone 14 cycle probably means less to AAPL than the health of the global economies at large.

Still, I continue to find AAPL a good stock to own. While valuations are not cheap, I think that the Cupertino company has repeatedly proven that it can execute very well in a number of environments, in part due to the appeal of the Apple brand that seems to be at a high – and that I think will continue to support demand for Apple’s products and services even if discretionary spending in general takes a hit.

Because quality matters most during distressed times in the markets, I remain an AAPL bull.

Land a Top Equity Research Job with Peak Frameworks

Equity research is a great career path that combines deep industry analysis and financial modeling, while exposing you to the strategic frameworks of many different types of investors in the stock market.

Many students have used the Peak Frameworks Equity Research course to break into the industry out of school, or to transition into the field from a non-finance career path. The lead instructor has experience working at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan and was involved in the recruiting process at both banks, so you’ll get a comprehensive view of the skills you need to get and prepare for an interview.

To learn more, click on this link and use the code APPLEMAVEN10 for 10% off the course.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Apple Maven)

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Cloudflare's business has been executing strongly for several years. Snowflake's massive data cloud market opportunity could make it a successful investment. MercadoLibre is cheaply valued for how strong its business potential is. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Aapl#Apple Stock#Apple Products#Apple Shares#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Apple Inc#Apple Maven#Apple S P E
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
The Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

The Apple Maven

391
Followers
324
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on everything Apple

 https://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy